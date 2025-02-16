The Surprising Link Between Creatine and Bone Health

Discover how creatine supplementation, when combined with resistance training, may contribute to stronger bones and reduced risk of fractures, especially for postmenopausal women.

Bone density, a crucial indicator of bone strength, can be challenging to assess as its decline often goes unnoticed until a fracture occurs. This underscores the importance of proactive measures to maintain robust bone health, especially during life stages like menopause when bone loss accelerates.

While calcium and vitamin D intake, resistance training, and limiting tobacco and alcohol consumption are essential for bone well-being, emerging research suggests that creatine supplementation may offer an additional layer of protection against bone damage and deterioration, particularly for postmenopausal women. Creatine, a naturally occurring compound that facilitates energy production, is found in certain foods like herring, pork, beef, and salmon, as well as dietary supplements. While historically known for its role in muscle health and athletic performance, a 2015 Canadian study shed light on creatine's potential benefits for bone health. This long-term study involved 47 postmenopausal women who participated in a 12-month resistance training program. Half the group received a daily creatine supplement (0.1 g/kg/day), while the other half took a placebo. Bone density was measured at the beginning and end of the study using dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans. The results revealed that the creatine group experienced significantly less bone degradation in the femoral neck (hip), a region particularly susceptible to fractures. Compared to the placebo group's 3.9% bone mineral density (BMD) loss at the femoral neck, the creatine group only lost 1.2%, a difference approaching clinical significance. Notably, a 5% decrease in BMD is associated with a 25% higher risk of fracture. This suggests that creatine supplementation may be particularly beneficial for postmenopausal women, who are at an elevated risk of osteoporosis due to hormonal changes associated with menopause. Separate research has also demonstrated that creatine supplementation, combined with resistance training, can reduce bone loss rates in older men as well. The mechanism behind creatine's bone-protective effects appears to involve increased activity of osteoblasts, cells responsible for bone formation. Additionally, creatine's ability to enhance muscle mass may contribute to increased 'muscle pull' on the bone during strength training, indirectly promoting bone density.However, it is crucial to emphasize that these studies included a resistance exercise component. Creatine supplementation alone will not have a substantial impact on bone health. For optimal results, creatine should be paired with regular resistance training.While the specific details of exercise routines may vary, research suggests that incorporating three sessions of whole-body resistance training per week, each consisting of three sets of 10 repetitions of weighted exercises such as squats, hamstring curls, and bench presses, can be beneficial. As with any new exercise program, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional and gradually increase intensity and weight as your strength improves.In conclusion, while more research is needed to fully understand the long-term effects of creatine supplementation on bone health, existing evidence suggests that it may be a valuable tool for maintaining bone strength and reducing fracture risk, particularly when combined with resistance training





mindbodygreen / 🏆 296. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CREATINE BONE DENSITY MUSCLE MASS RESISTANCE TRAINING OSTEOPOROSIS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Surprising Link Between Flossing & Stroke PreventionA new study suggests that regular flossing, at least once a week, may lower the risk of strokes caused by blood clots and irregular heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation. This simple and inexpensive practice may offer surprising protection for both your heart and brain.

Read more »

Five Surprising Things About Living in Earth's Northernmost TownDiscover the unique and unexpected aspects of life in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, a town located in the heart of the Arctic. From alcohol regulations and bear safety measures to the spectacular northern lights and fast internet speeds, this article provides a glimpse into the extraordinary realities of living in this remote and fascinating community.

Read more »

The Surprising Method for the Easiest 5-Minute GranolaHere's how to make chewy, crispy, and delightfully crumbly granola in under five minutes using your microwave. Sprinkle it over yogurt or eat it by the handful for an easy on-the-go snack.

Read more »

Justin Timberlake has surprising reaction when he spots *NSYNC members in concert crowdJustin Timberlake was saying hi hi hi to his former *NSYNC bandmates. The singer, 43, had some surprise guests in the audience while performing at the Thousand Palms, Calif., stop of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick showed up to Timberlake’s concert as seen in Bass’s Tuesday TikTok video.

Read more »

The Surprising Connection Between Your Gut and Your MindExplore the fascinating link between gut health and mental well-being. Discover how diet, lifestyle, and even meditation can influence your mood, resilience, and cognitive function.

Read more »

Severance Season 2 Creator Confirms Keanu Reeves’ Surprising RoleSeverance recently confirmed Keanu Reeves' cameo in Season 2, revealing that he has a surprising role in the show.

Read more »