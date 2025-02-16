Utah Lawmakers Propose Mandatory Firearm Safety Training for All K-12 Students

A new bill in Utah aims to make firearm safety education mandatory for all public school students, from kindergarten through 12th grade. The proposal, which has passed the House of Representatives, would require schools to teach students how to respond if they encounter a firearm, with age-appropriate lessons covering safe handling and storage practices. While Utah already allows firearm safety training in schools, this bill would make it mandatory and begin next school year if approved by the Senate and signed into law.

Elementary school children would receive at least three lessons on gun safety by the time they reach sixth grade, with the possibility of starting as early as kindergarten.The bill's Republican sponsor, Rep. Rex Shipp, emphasizes the intention is to prevent accidental shootings among young children. He states the lessons will be age-appropriate, with younger students learning to avoid touching a gun and immediately alert an adult. Shipp argues that many children lack firearms safety training because their families don't own guns or engage in hunting and shooting activities.While Utah already has a law allowing firearm safety training in public schools, it leaves the decision of when to start instruction to education officials. This new bill makes it mandatory, but offers parents the option to opt their children out. If the proposal passes the Senate and is signed into law by the governor, the lessons would begin next school year. The initiative follows a year after Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill funding tactical training for teachers who wish to defend their classrooms with firearms, a move aimed at encouraging teachers to carry guns for student protection





