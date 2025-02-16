The Revolting Reversion

The article discusses the concerning trend of increasing bigotry in American culture, citing examples like racist statements from a young employee, the renaming of Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg, and the unfair targeting of Dallas city manager T.C. Tolbert. It argues that this trend represents a revolting reversion to a past that America must move beyond.

Tony Hinchcliffe arrives to speak at a campaign rally before Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. The pendulum swing from left to right in American politics and culture has been dizzying. If you’re anything like us, you live in hope that, one day, we might find a semblance of balance.

However, one of the most worrisome parts of the swing that we have witnessed over the course of recent months is what appears to be an increasing comfort with open expressions of bigotry in American culture. We need to redraw a hard line against it. Take the case of a 25-year-old employee named Marko Elez who made baldly racist statements. And by baldly racist we mean he wrote, "I was racist before it was cool" and "Normalize Indian hate" just a few months ago. Is he a young man? Sure. Is he a grown man? Yes. Twenty-five is long past the age of teenage stupidity. These statements would be disqualifying at any American corporation, and they shouldn't be accepted as professionally forgivable for someone empowered in our government.Then there was Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's decision last week to rename Fort Liberty for Fort Bragg. The fort had been renamed Fort Liberty to remove the name of an unsuccessful Confederate general who betrayed his nation to fight for a white supremacist cause. It's long past time to put any nostalgia for the Confederacy behind us and to embrace the true heroes who fought to preserve our union and end human bondage. Hegseth ostensibly renamed it for another Bragg, a gallant World War II soldier, Roland L. Bragg. The sleight-of-hand is too clever by half, and intentionally recalls the nation's 20th century error of glorifying the Confederacy. And let's not forget the recent controversy surrounding Dallas city manager, T.C. Tolbert, who was unfairly targeted by some who questioned her accomplishments based on a dubious interpretation of DEI (Division, Exclusion, and Indoctrination).





