Teenager Escapes Serious Injury After Ice Sheet Flies Off Truck and Shatters Windshield

A teenager is incredibly fortunate to be alive after a large sheet of ice detached from a semi-truck and shattered her windshield while she was driving on a New Jersey highway. Nineteen-year-old Milena Oberle recounted that she sustained a concussion when she was struck in the head and face by flying ice and broken glass on Tuesday while traveling on I-80. 'The ice on top of the truck flew up and flew off, and spun in the air,' Oberle described.

'It shattered most of my windshield, but where it went through was right at my face.' Oberle, who was at home from college at the time, managed to pull over safely using a side window and immediately called 911. 'I have scratches in my scalp from the glass and I have bumps, and my nose, I thought it was broken. But it's not somehow,' she said. 'I was just freaking out. I was hyperventilating.'Another driver, Nicola Cucciniello, told CBS News New York that she suffered an eye injury when ice flew off a different truck and crashed through her windshield on Wednesday. These incidents highlight a serious safety concern on New Jersey roads. The New Jersey State Police issued a warning to drivers, urging them to clear ice and snow from their vehicles before driving. The law mandates this practice, and violators face fines of up to $75, with potentially higher penalties if someone is injured. 'I've seen things fly off of trucks all the time, but I never imagined it would come straight through my windshield at my face,' Oberle stated. 'I had one piece of ice in my eye, but I wear fake eyelashes so there was so much glass in my fake eyelashes when I braced ... I think the eyelashes, they really saved my eyes.'Oberle and Cucciniello are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or possesses dashcam footage to contact the state police





