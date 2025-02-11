Super Bowl LIX Shatters Records with Historic Viewership

The Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX drew record-breaking viewership, with millions tuning in across multiple platforms.

Super Bowl LIX set new records as NFL fans flocked to watch the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in New Orleans. The Eagles emerged victorious with a score of 40-22. FOX Sports revealed on Monday that an estimated 126 million viewers tuned in across various platforms including FOX, FOX Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo, and NFL Digital properties.

This marked a historic moment as the game was simultaneously broadcast on FOX and streamed live for free on Tubi for the first time ever.The peak viewership reached an impressive 135.7 million, according to FOX Sports, concentrated between 8 and 8:15 p.m. ET during the second quarter, when the Eagles were already building a significant lead. A substantial 14.5 million viewers chose to stream the game through Tubi and NFL Digital platforms, with Tubi alone capturing 13.6 million viewers.The Eagles' triumph was fueled by exceptional performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and their formidable defense. They effectively neutralized the Chiefs' offense, putting immense pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hurts was rightfully awarded the Super Bowl MVP title. Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni expressed, 'This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody — offense, defense, special teams,' highlighting the collective effort behind their victory. He further emphasized, 'We didn’t really ever care what anyone thought about how we won, or their opinions. All we want to do is win.' The game also witnessed the Chiefs' pursuit of a historic three consecutive Super Bowl titles, along with a star-studded halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar, a surprise appearance by Taylor Swift, and a significant historical event: the attendance of President Donald Trump, marking the first time a sitting president had graced a Super Bowl with his presence





