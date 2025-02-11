Super Bowl LIX Shatters Viewership Records

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs delivered an unforgettable Super Bowl LIX, captivating a global audience and setting new records for viewership. FOX Sports projects that the 2025 Super Bowl attracted a staggering 126 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl in history.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles sought redemption after their heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. This clash of titans was further elevated by a star-studded lineup of musical performances. Lady Gaga, Ledisi, and Jon Batiste entertained the pre-game crowd, while a mesmerizing halftime show by Kendrick Lamar, featuring SZA and Samuel L. Jackson, left audiences spellbound. \According to FOX Sports projections, viewership peaked during the second quarter, hitting a record-breaking 135 million viewers around 8:00-8:15 p.m. EST. The event also witnessed a surge in streaming viewership, with Tubi attracting 13.6 million viewers and the total streaming audience reaching approximately 14.5 million when combined with other NFL digital platforms. This unprecedented engagement underscores the enduring appeal of the Super Bowl and its ability to unite fans across generations and platforms





