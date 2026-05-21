Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Announced

Rylan Clarke, Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe will take over the hosting duties of Strictly Come Dancing in September. The new hosts were chosen after a secret audition process, and have expressed their nervousness about taking over the popular BBC program. The departure of long-serving hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be felt by fans of the show.

Rylan Clark e, Emma Willis , Johannes Radebe , and Josh Widdicombe will host Strictly Come Dancing after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman left the show last year.

Rylan broke his silence about missing out on the job, posting a video and statement praising his competitors. The new hosts were chosen after a secret audition process, where they participated in chemistry tests with fellow stars. Sara Cox, Zoe Ball and Rylan also tried out for the show, but did not receive a spot. The trio expressed their nervousness about taking over the popular BBC program





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Strictly Come Dancing Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Josh Widdicombe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Rylan Clark BBC Hosting Gigs

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