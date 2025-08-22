Space Force's Stealthy X-37B Spaceplane Prepares for Another Secret Mission

The experimental X-37B spaceplane, operated by the U.S. Space Force, is gearing up for its eighth mission. Equipped with cutting-edge technology like laser communications and a quantum sensor, the purpose of this mission remains classified.

The U.S. Space Force 's experimental spaceplane, the X-37B , is ready for another extended journey into orbit. This upcoming mission, set to commence at 11:50 p.m. ET on Thursday from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will focus on testing cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance military capabilities in the domain of space.

The spaceplane will be propelled into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket, marking the second time SpaceX has launched the Space Force's orbital vehicle. The launch will be broadcast live on SpaceX's platforms, allowing eager viewers to observe the historic event. OTV-8, as it is designated, will carry a classified number of payloads, including a groundbreaking laser communications technology demonstration and a quantum sensor for precise navigation in space. Laser communication offers a more secure and data-dense alternative to traditional radio frequency transmissions. OTV-8's laser communications demonstration will leverage commercial satellites in low Earth orbit to transmit data using infrared light. Notably, OTV-8 will also employ a quantum inertial sensor – a highly accurate device that measures acceleration using principles of quantum mechanics – to enable navigation without reliance on GPS. The X-37B spaceplane previously concluded its seventh mission on March 7, after spending a total of 434 days in orbit. This recent mission was notably shorter compared to its record-breaking sixth test flight, which lasted for an astonishing 908 days in orbit. With each subsequent launch, the focus of the Space Force appears to be shifting towards a more rapid turnaround for its reusable, uncrewed vehicle rather than extending the duration of each individual flight. As the Space Force progressively reveals more information about the payloads carried by the X-37B, the aura of mystery surrounding the spaceplane continues to diminish. It is important to note that China is also actively developing its own spaceplane, known as Shenlong. This intensifying competition between the two superpowers sees them locked in a race to develop a reusable vehicle reminiscent of NASA's Space Shuttle, capable of operating as a spacecraft in orbit and landing akin to conventional aircraft.





