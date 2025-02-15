Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Does Sonic's Space Breathing Make a Plot Hole?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 takes Sonic to space, but his ability to breathe in the vacuum of space while previously unable to breathe underwater poses a potential plot hole. While the movie doesn't explicitly address this, the explanation lies in the games' long-established lore.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has taken Sonic to a place where he has never gone before in the live-action movie series, but this reveal also creates what could be a massive plot hole . At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic heads to space, with him and Shadow fighting as they traverse the moon and the Robotniks' massive space station.

However, the rules of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies have also established that Sonic cannot breathe underwater, raising the question of how he can breathe in space in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic the Hedgehog 3's climax is one of the most epic moments in the live-action movie series so far. In the film's final scenes, Sonic uses the power of the Chaos Emeralds to turn into Super Sonic, with him flying into space and picking a fight with Shadow the Hedgehog. Eventually, the duo teams up and head back to the Eclipse Canon in order to stop Ivo and Gerald Robotnik. Although it may seem like an issue for Sonic to be able to breathe in space, there is actually an explanation based on the games. Sonic Breathing In Space But Not Underwater Is Accurate To The Games He Has Always Been Able To Breathe In Space Close While it may seem like a contradiction for Sonic to be able to breathe in space but not underwater, this contradiction did not originate in the movie. In fact, Sonic has always been able to breathe in space in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games, but not underwater. Sonic's inability to survive in water has been a core gameplay mechanic since the very first Sonic the Hedgehog video game, with it being a gag that is referenced all throughout the franchise. Meanwhile, Sonic's ability to survive in space has never been a problem in the games. Sonic, Shadow, and a variety of other characters have traveled to the dark abyss of space and had no problem breathing without any atmosphere. While there isn't an in-universe explanation for why this is the case, it is at least consistent with the movies.Sonic's Origin Is The Best Explanation For How He Can Breathe In Space Because He Is An Alien Close While nothing has been confirmed, Sonic's ability to breathe in space may have to do with his origins. In the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, Sonic is not from Earth. Instead, he is from a different planet populated with giant owls and echidnas, with him having traveled to Earth via a ring portal. Since Sonic is an alien, it makes sense that he doesn't need the atmosphere of Earth to survive. While this probably wouldn't work if real-life aliens are ever discovered, it is enough of an explanation to work for the world of Sonic the Hedgehog 3





