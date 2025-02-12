Snow and Slick Roads Expected in Denver Metro Area

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area as up to 2 inches of snow is possible through Wednesday morning. Roads are expected to be snowy and slick.

Up to 2 inches more snow is possible across the Front Range through Wednesday morning as a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the metro area. Snowy and slick conditions are possible. Bitter cold temperatures have settled in with lows near zero expected overnight. The Denver 7 news team is tracking the latest storm updates, closures, and sharing news from local agencies. Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details. Roads are very snowy and slick.

Not a ton of snow, but it is enough to be a problem, said Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. A couple of crashes have been reported on I-225, but so far traffic is light with many schools on a delayed start. Air Care Colorado Stations are closed. The American Academy is delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. Anchor Center for Blind Children is closed today. Aurora Public Schools are delayed by 2 hours. Ave Maria Catholic School is delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. AXL Academy is delayed by 2 hours. Ben Franklin Academy-Highlands Ranch is delayed by 90 minutes. Bennett School District 29J is opening at 10 AM. Briggsdale Schools Weld RE 10J are delayed by 2 hours. Byers School Dist. 32-J is delayed by 2 hours. Cherry Creek School District is delayed with an elementary start delay of 60 minutes, middle school and high school start delays of 90 minutes. Cherry Hills Christian School is delayed by 1 hour. CWEE-Center for Work Education & Employment is delayed by 2 hours. Deer Trail School District 26J is delayed by 2 hours. Douglas Co. School Dist- All Schools are delayed by 90 minutes. Elbert School District 200 is delayed by 2 hours. Holy Family High School is delayed by 2 hours. Limon School District RE-4J is remote Tuesday. Lotus School-Aurora is delayed by 2 hours. Lutheran High School Parker is delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. Mullen High School is delayed by 2 hours. Paul Mitchell The School Denver is closed Tuesday. Pawnee School District is delayed by 2 hours. Pickens Tech College is delayed by 2 hours. RE-1 Valley District-Sterling is delayed by 2 hours; 2-Hour Delayed Start for 2/12/25. Regis Jesuit High School is closed today. RMSEL is delayed by 2 hours. Southeast Christian School is delayed by 90 minutes. St Luke's Little School is delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. Valor Christian High School is delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. Vanguard Classical School is delayed by 2 hours. Weld RE-8 is delayed by 1 hour. Yuma School Dist. 1 is delayed by 2 hours. Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says light snow will continue to fall through the morning commute before tapering off as very cold temperatures settle in. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 11 a.m. for the Front Range as temperatures will remain below freezing through at least Friday





