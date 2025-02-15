SNL Rocks Its 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded Homecoming Concert

NBC's Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary with a dazzling Homecoming Concert, featuring iconic moments and surprise cameos. The event included performances by Eddie Vedder, Post Malone with Nirvana, Lady Gaga, and The Lonely Island.

NBC's Saturday Night Live kicked off its 50th anniversary weekend with a spectacular show, SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert , setting a high bar for Sunday night's primetime celebration. The event was filled with numerous highlights, including Eddie Vedder 's tribute to famous SNL faces who have passed away and the surviving members of Nirvana (Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear) joining forces with Post Malone for a performance of 'Smells Like Teen Spirit.

' Another memorable moment involved Andy Samberg and Lady Gaga. They initially planned a duet of 'Shallow' from Lady Gaga's film, A Star Is Born. However, after some 'tough love' from Lady Gaga, Samberg was encouraged to try something more challenging within his vocal range. 'There is one song, but Justin not here to do his parts,' Samberg realized before Lady Gaga intervened, stating, 'Andy, don't be a b**ch. I'll do it with you.' The duo then launched into The Lonely Island's 'Dick in a Box,' leading to appearances from Vedder, Bad Bunny, Chris Parnell, T-Pain, Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone, and more. This collaborative medley included other iconic Lonely Island hits like 'Motherlover,' 'Lazy Sunday,' 'I'm On a Boat,' 'Jack Sparrow,' and 'Jizz in My Pants.





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SNL Saturday Night Live 50Th Anniversary Homecoming Concert Eddie Vedder Lady Gaga Post Malone Nirvana

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SNL's 50th Anniversary Homecoming Concert: A Star-Studded CelebrationSaturday Night Live is turning 50 and to commemorate this milestone, the iconic comedy show is hosting a special homecoming concert. The 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' will feature a dazzling lineup of musical legends and surprise guests, celebrating five decades of laughter, music, and unforgettable moments. The concert will air live on Peacock on February 14th and will also be screened in select IMAX theaters.

Read more »

Hottest Celeb Couples at SNL50: The Homecoming ConcertMiles Teller, Tom Hanks and more appeared with their Valentines at the ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’ on Friday, February 14

Read more »

‘SNL’ Books Star-Studded Live 50th Anniversary Concert Special on PeacockLady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Arcade Fire, The Roots and David Byrne are among the scheduled performers for the event, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Read more »

Indie-rock noble Sharon Van Etten talks N.J. roots, long overdue homecoming concertThe New Jersey native is headlining in her home state for the first time.

Read more »

Dave Grohl Added to ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th-Anniversary ConcertSaturday Night Live's upcoming Homecoming Concert will be headlined by Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, with Dave Grohl now joining the lineup.

Read more »

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Birmingham Homecoming Concert With Black SabbathOzzy Osbourne, known for his struggles with Parkinson's disease, is excited to announce a homecoming concert in Birmingham, England. He'll be performing with Black Sabbath, marking their first performance together in 20 years. The concert, titled 'Back to the Beginning,' will take place at Villa Park on July 5th.

Read more »