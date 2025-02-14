SNL's 50th Anniversary Homecoming Concert: A Star-Studded Celebration

Saturday Night Live is turning 50 and to commemorate this milestone, the iconic comedy show is hosting a special homecoming concert. The 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' will feature a dazzling lineup of musical legends and surprise guests, celebrating five decades of laughter, music, and unforgettable moments. The concert will air live on Peacock on February 14th and will also be screened in select IMAX theaters.

To celebrate its 50th season, ' SNL ' has prepared a special homecoming concert jam-packed with more musical guests than you can count. ' Saturday Night Live ' has come a long way since its debut in October 1975 as a rag-tag sketch show trying to make a name for itself amid the political chaos of a presidential resignation and the end of the Vietnam war.

In the 50 years since 'Saturday Night Live''s inception, countless sketches have become common slang, cast members have become mainstream celebrities and the show, a weekly staple for many. This momentous occasion is being marked with 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,' a live event airing on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on February 14th. Peacock, owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal, will be the home of this special celebration. What, exactly, is ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’? It's a live concert aimed at honoring 50 years of musical and comedy performances on 'SNL.' It will showcase 'legendary 'Saturday Night Live' hall-of-famers and surprise special guests,' according to a Peacock press release. It's produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson. While it will be live on Peacock on February 14th, it will also screen in certain IMAX theaters.Who will be performing? The lineup is already impressive, featuring a diverse range of musical talent: Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cher, Chris Martin, Dave Grohl, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, The B-52s, The Roots, and Wyclef Jean. More special guests will also be involved but have yet to be announced





