An astrophysicist argues that small forces can make big changes, citing the Earth's motion as an example. The author believes that meaningful impact need not be bold and flashy, and that our small, everyday choices can seed change. The author also talks about the importance of independent media outlets like Common Dreams, which was co-founded by the author nearly 30 years ago.

Billionaires' tax filings agree with AOC that they don't 'earn' their billions. An astrophysicist argues that small forces can make big changes , citing the Earth's motion as an example.

The Earth's motion is shaped by the sum of small forces, just like the direction of humanity is shaped by the sum of small choices people make every day. The author believes that meaningful impact need not be bold and flashy, and that our small, everyday choices can seed change. The author also talks about the importance of independent media outlets like Common Dreams, which was co-founded by the author nearly 30 years ago.

The outlet relies on supporters to keep it going, but the author warns that the threats they face are intensifying. The author urges people to take action and make a difference in their own small ways, whether it's treating a cashier with kindness or telling someone they admire them. The author believes that none of us is helpless, and that our actions can make a real, tangible impact.

The author concludes by asking people to consider in which direction they will push the world today. The author also notes that the Earth's motion is influenced by distant passing stars, and that the trajectory of the planet is determined by countless infinitesimal forces compounding to create the conditions necessary for life as we know it on Earth.

The author argues that this is an example of how small forces can make big changes, and that this principle can be applied to human society as well. The author believes that if we can make a difference in the world, it's because of the power of small, everyday choices, and that we should not underestimate the impact that these choices can have.

The author also notes that the Earth's motion is not shaped by a single source, but by the sum of many small forces, and that this is an example of how complex systems can be influenced by many different factors. The author argues that this is an important principle to keep in mind when thinking about how to make a difference in the world, and that we should focus on making small, incremental changes that can add up over time.

The author also talks about the importance of listening and being present with others, and how this can be a way to make a positive impact on the world. The author believes that by being present and listening to others, we can build connections and create a sense of community, and that this can be a powerful way to make a difference in the world.

The author concludes by urging people to take action and make a difference in their own small ways, and to remember that none of us is helpless, and that our actions can make a real, tangible impact.





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Small Forces Big Changes Astrophysicist Earth's Motion Meaningful Impact Independent Media Common Dreams

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