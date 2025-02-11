Sky Glass Gen 2 Unveiled: Immersive Sound, Brighter Display, and New Colors

Sky's second-generation smart TV boasts upgraded audio, visuals, and design features while retaining its core content and app offerings.

Sky has announced the successor to its groundbreaking Sky Glass TV, the Sky Glass Gen 2. First launched in late 2021, the original Sky Glass offered a unique all-in-one TV experience with a six-speaker soundbar and a stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display . Now, the Gen 2 takes things to the next level with a host of significant upgrades.One of the most notable improvements is the audio system.

The Gen 2 boasts a seven-speaker Dolby Atmos setup, including a new dual subwoofer, promising a richer, more immersive sound experience. The visuals also receive a boost with a brighter 4K Quantum Dot display, a wider viewing angle, and enhanced contrast for even more vibrant and lifelike images. Beyond the audio and visual enhancements, the Gen 2 features a redesigned stand that seamlessly integrates with the TV without the need for any screws or bolts. It also now supports universal wall mounts for greater placement flexibility. While the core functionality remains consistent, offering a comprehensive platform filled with Sky Originals, Sky Exclusives, and popular apps like BBC iPlayer and Netflix, the Gen 2 introduces three new colors: Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver, and Atlantic Blue. The 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models are available at prices ranging from £699 to £1,199





engadget / 🏆 276. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sky Glass Sky Glass Gen 2 Smart TV Dolby Atmos 4K Quantum Dot Display OLED Streaming Sky Originals Sky Exclusives Netflix BBC Iplayer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sky High 2 Would Have Been a Superhero College Movie Before Gen VSky High director Mike Mitchell reveals that the canceled sequel, Save U, would have followed the original characters as they attended a superhero university. This concept predates The Boys spin-off Gen V and would have explored similar themes in a lighter, family-friendly tone.

Read more »

Akira Minagawa to Create Glass Art for Finnish BiennaleJapanese fashion designer Akira Minagawa will create a collection of glass art pieces for the inaugural Finnish Glass Biennale. Minagawa, known for his work with the fashion label minä perhonen, has been visiting Scandinavian countries for nearly 40 years and admires their glass artists and factories. He hopes the biennale will raise global awareness of glass creation and craftsmanship.

Read more »

Middle Passage Marker unveiled in Biloxi, marking spot where first African slaves arrivedA marker in Biloxi now honors and shows the very place where the first slaves were brought to Biloxi during the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Read more »

First-Look Photos for Sally Wainwright’s BBC Punk Rock Drama ‘Riot Women’ UnveiledThe writer, known for hits 'Happy Valley' and 'Last Tango in Halifax', also serves as lead director on the new series.

Read more »

Debunking the Glass Cliff: New Research Shows Women CEOs Not More Likely to Lead Struggling CompaniesA recent study challenges the popular belief that women are more likely to be appointed CEOs of struggling companies, also known as the 'glass cliff' phenomenon. The research reveals that women are not more likely to be appointed CEOs during times of crisis and, in fact, are more likely to be appointed as companies improve financially.

Read more »

Oppo Find N5 Unveiled: Record-Breaking Thickness RevealedThe upcoming Oppo Find N5 foldable phone promises to be incredibly thin, with leaked images showing it to be barely 4mm thick when open. This is even thinner than the Magic V3. The Find N5 is expected to boast top-shelf specs like a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a periscope zoom camera, and a large battery with silicon electrodes.

Read more »