Skokie Water Main Break Leads to Boil Order, Road Closures

A major water main break in Skokie on Friday, impacting residents in Skokie, Evanston, and Morton Grove, resulted in a boil order and multiple road closures. While water pressure was expected to increase, residents were advised to boil tap water until further notice. Westfield Old Orchard Mall reopened at normal hours Saturday, although individual business hours may have varied. The water main break also forced Endeavor Health to cancel all appointments for Friday at its Skokie and Evanston locations.

Skokie officials issued an update Saturday morning regarding a major water main break that occurred Friday, affecting residents in Skokie , Evanston, and Morton Grove. While water pressure was expected to increase throughout the day, a boil order remained in effect for all impacted areas. Residents were advised to boil tap water before drinking or using it for any purpose, including brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, until further notice.

Westfield Old Orchard Mall, which had been closed Friday due to the break, reopened at normal hours Saturday. However, individual business hours may have varied. The village stated that crews were working diligently to repair the damaged water main and would begin restoring full water pressure to the system once repairs were complete. The break, which occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street, led to multiple road closures, including sections of McCormick from Dempster to Golf, and East Prairie from Church to Golf. Endeavor Health, which operates facilities in Skokie and Evanston, was forced to cancel all appointments for Friday due to the water main break. The hospital group emphasized that the safety and quality of patient care remained their top priority and apologized for any inconvenience caused by the disruption





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Skokie Water Main Break Boil Order Road Closures Westfield Old Orchard Mall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major Water Main Break Leaves Thousands Without Water in Skokie and EvanstonA broken water main in Skokie and northwest Evanston has caused a boil order for over 64,000 residents, with disruptions to schools, businesses, and daily life.

Read more »

Major Water Main Break Causes Boil Orders in Skokie and EvanstonA significant water main break in Skokie, Illinois, early Friday morning has resulted in boil orders for residents in both Skokie and Evanston. The break, located at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street, caused widespread flooding and disrupted water service. Residents are advised to boil tap water before consumption and avoid swallowing water during bathing or showering.

Read more »

Major Water Main Break Disrupts Skokie, Morton Grove, and EvanstonA significant water main break in Skokie, Illinois, has led to widespread disruptions, including school closures, boil orders, and low water pressure. The break occurred on Friday morning, flooding streets and impacting multiple communities.

Read more »

Water Main Break Causes Boil Order, School Closures, and Hospital Disruptions in Skokie and EvanstonA water main break in Skokie, Illinois, has led to a boil order for residents of Skokie and parts of Evanston. The break is causing low water pressure and has resulted in the closure of schools, libraries, and the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. Skokie Hospital has also canceled all appointments and is diverting ambulances to other facilities.

Read more »

Boil Orders Issued in Skokie and Evanston Due to Water Main BreakSkokie and Evanston issued boil orders to residents following a significant water main break. Village authorities believe the break might be related to recent stormwater or flooding, but not connected to the water system. Crews are actively working to repair the break and restore water service.

Read more »

Water Main Break in Skokie Causes Flooding, Boil Water Order, School ClosuresA water main break in Skokie, Illinois, has led to widespread flooding, prompting a boil water order and school closures. The break occurred near Emerson Street and East Prairie Road, impacting the village's water supply. Residents are advised to boil tap water for at least five minutes before use. Several schools, including Niles North, Niles West, and Skokie-Morton Grove schools, have closed or shifted to remote learning due to the water main break. Roads are closed in the affected area, and public workers are working to resolve the issue.

Read more »