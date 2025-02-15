Major Water Main Break Leaves Thousands Without Water in Skokie and Evanston

A broken water main in Skokie and northwest Evanston has caused a boil order for over 64,000 residents, with disruptions to schools, businesses, and daily life.

A boil order remains in effect in Skokie and northwest Evanston following a major water main break on Friday morning. The break has caused significant disruptions, closing schools, shutting down shopping centers, flooding garages and vehicles, and leaving over 64,000 residents without tap water. Public works crews have been working tirelessly overnight and into Saturday morning to locate and repair the water main break.

Skokie Fire Chief Jeff Hoeflich explained that the broken pipe was a major transmission line for the village, measuring a substantial 36 inches in diameter. While the Village has a backup transmission line, crews needed to completely isolate the leaking section before rerouting water, a process that took several hours.Despite these efforts, the boil order remains in effect until at least Sunday afternoon for all Skokie and Northwest Evanston residents. The water main break has had a profound impact on the community. Sketchbook Brewing owner Cesar Marron shared, 'It's scary how fragile the whole system is when something like this happens.' His brewery has opened its doors to host a water bottle distribution event on Sunday morning to assist those affected. The Village website provides instructions for residents who wish to report damages related to the water main break, advising them to contact their insurance provider immediately. Village officials will coordinate with insurance providers to address liability issues if necessary.On Friday, Skokie Public Works Director Max Slankard announced that crews were searching for a leak near Emerson and East Prairie Road. They departed around 2 a.m. hoping to return during daylight hours to pinpoint the leak's location. The water main break serves as a stark reminder of the critical infrastructure upon which communities rely, and the potential for widespread disruption when these systems are compromised





