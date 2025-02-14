Shed's Fuel Fandango: Diesel, Petrol, Paraffin, and Asbestos?

A Ford Mondeo ST comes under Shed's automotive spotlight, exploring its capabilities, potential pitfalls, and his unorthodox fuel experimentations.

Shed , a self-proclaimed automotive tinkerer, recounts his unorthodox approach to car maintenance and fuel. He shares a story about accidentally putting unleaded petrol into his diesel Ford Mondeo , claiming it surprisingly improved performance. Shed attributes this phenomenon to modern fuel injection systems' tolerance for such mishaps. He further elaborates on his experiments with running his diesel van on a blend of paraffin and cooking oil, albeit briefly, due to police scrutiny.

Shed's ultimate ambition is to create a car running on paraffin and asbestos, believing it's a viable solution. \This week's Shed's on the Wheels (SOTW) offering is a 2007 Ford Mondeo TDCi 2.2 diesel ST. While its 155hp power output might seem modest, its lightweight design and 295lb ft of torque make it a surprisingly agile car. The Mondeo ST is known for its excellent handling, spacious interior, and impressive boot capacity. The car in question has just passed its MOT test at 139,000 miles, revealing some minor wear and tear on the tyres and front suspension, hinting at a penchant for right-hand bends. \The ST trim level boasts a comprehensive package of features, including a digital radio, cruise control, automatic lights and wipers, the acclaimed Quickclear windscreen, heated electric seats, and partial or full leather upholstery. However, the 'smart charge' alternator can be prone to issues, leading to rough starts, as can worn crank pulleys. Shed advises monitoring injectors and EGR valves, though dual mass flywheels are more common in pre-2004 models, so this one might be fine. The presence of a service book is reassuring, although the extent of its entries remains unknown. With a CO2 output of 161, the annual excise duty stands at a relatively affordable £255. Finally, Shed offers a unique piece of advice: if you accidentally mix petrol and diesel, don't panic. He suggests a brief thrash session with a few capfuls of Flash added to the tank, trusting the modern fuel injection system to handle the rest. (Please note: these are solely Shed's opinions and do not reflect the views of the Management.





