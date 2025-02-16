Search Continues for Missing Snowboarder at Vail Mountain Amidst Stormy Conditions

Vail, Colorado - The search for Connor Gill, a missing snowboarder, is ongoing at Vail Mountain as the region experiences challenging weather conditions. Gill, last seen on Friday morning, is believed to have been snowboarding in the Avanti route area. The search efforts, involving Vail Ski Patrol, Vail Mountain Rescue, and canine units, face difficulties due to heavy snowfall and strong winds. Drones may be deployed on Sunday if weather permits.

A snowboarder at Vail Mountain has been missing since Friday morning as conditions in Colorado 's mountains grow more treacherous with new snow and strong winds. Sgt. Bob Silva with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office told Denver7 that Connor Gill, who lives around the Denver metro area and is in his mid-20s, was last seen and scanned at a lift around 8:50 a.m. on Friday. He was headed toward the Avanti route area. Nobody has seen him since.

Silva said investigators believe that he was wearing his typical ski outfit: an orange jumpsuit, gray helmet, Solomon snowboard and Smith goggles. Gill is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is an intermediate snowboarder, Silva said. Vail Ski Patrol, along with Vail Mountain Rescue, are helping with the search for Gill, which will continue into Sunday. They are also using dogs, but the new snow makes it difficult for them. Silva said searchers plan to use drones on Sunday, if the weather allows. A search and rescue member reported Saturday that it was snowing sideways around Avanti, and visibility was limited. Vail is one of many parts of Colorado that has been pummeled by new snow in the past 48 hours. A winter storm watch goes into effect Sunday morning for the area and will remain in place until late Monday night due to heavy snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph. The Vail Police Department is reviewing their cameras in town to find any new leads as well, Silva said.





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vail Mountain Missing Snowboarder Colorado Winter Storm Search And Rescue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Santa Cruz Mountain Residents Face Growing Conflict with Mountain LionResidents in a Santa Cruz Mountains neighborhood are confronting a dangerous situation as a mountain lion terrorizes the area, killing multiple pets. Neighbors seek solutions to deter the cougar but feel their options are limited. The situation highlights the complex balance between human safety and wildlife conservation.

Read more »

Avalanche at Mammoth Mountain Injures Ski Patrol, Mountain Temporarily ClosedTwo ski patrollers were caught in an avalanche at Mammoth Mountain on Friday, resulting in serious injuries to one. The mountain was temporarily closed after the incident, which occurred during avalanche mitigation work following a major storm. The unpredictable nature of avalanches highlights the dangers faced by skiers and resort staff.

Read more »

The Park City patroller strike could have ripple effects for the Vail Resorts empireAcross the internet, skiers and snowboarders swore off buying an Epic Pass and Vail Resorts (MTN) stock after Park City Mountain buckled under the weight of the holiday crush, a storm and a ski patrol and safety worker strike. Will they stick to it?

Read more »

John Summit's Experts Only Ski Weekender: Transforming Vail into a Music DestinationJohn Summit is bringing his Experts Only Ski Weekender to Vail, Colorado, February 14-15, transforming the ski town into a must-visit destination for music and travel enthusiasts. The event features stacked lineups of EO artists, afterparties, pop-up DJ sets on the mountain, and more, capturing the essence of the Experts Only brand.

Read more »

Vail Unified School District Seeks Teachers with Early Job FairSchools nationwide are facing teaching shortages, but the Vail Unified School District (VUSD) is tackling the issue head-on with an early teacher job fair. VUSD's unique year-round school calendar, with breaks throughout the year, is a draw for teachers. This year's fair, held at Mica Mountain High School on February 1st, aims to fill around 40 positions for the upcoming school year, including the new Saguaro Creek K-8 school. VUSD emphasizes competitive pay, benefits, and a streamlined interview process to attract qualified candidates.

Read more »

Denver Restaurant Groups Make Their Mark in VailThis article explores the reasons behind the expansion of Denver-based restaurant groups, Frasca Hospitality Group and Avanti, into Vail, Colorado. It highlights the successful partnerships, shared values, and the unique aspects of the new Tavernetta and Avanti locations in the ski town.

Read more »