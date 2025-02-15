Avalanche at Mammoth Mountain Injures Ski Patrol, Mountain Temporarily Closed

Two ski patrollers were caught in an avalanche at Mammoth Mountain on Friday, resulting in serious injuries to one. The mountain was temporarily closed after the incident, which occurred during avalanche mitigation work following a major storm. The unpredictable nature of avalanches highlights the dangers faced by skiers and resort staff.

Mammoth Mountain was temporarily closed at midday on Friday after two ski patrol lers were caught in an avalanche, resulting in serious injuries to one. The recent atmospheric river storm had deposited approximately 6 feet of snow on the mountain in 36 hours, and the two patrollers were engaged in avalanche mitigation work on expert terrain, as stated in an Instagram post from Mammoth officials.

One patroller was successfully extracted from the avalanche and was responsive, according to the post, while the other was transported to a Mammoth area hospital with serious injuries. After major storms, ski patrollers routinely close steep terrain to the public and deliberately trigger avalanches. They utilize explosives to release large, potentially catastrophic accumulations of snow, causing them to slide. For smaller accumulations, they often employ their skis. The objective is to eliminate the threat in a controlled and safe manner, ensuring that no one is downhill who could be buried. However, outcomes are not always predictable. Avalanches can be extremely unpredictable. Last year, at Palisades Tahoe, four skiers were caught in an avalanche shortly after lifts opened following a substantial storm. One man lost his life, and another sustained injuries. On average, more than 20 individuals are killed each year by avalanches in the United States, according to data provided by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Almost all of the victims are backcountry skiers and snowmobilers who venture into remote slopes not monitored by ski patrollers.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Avalanche Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol Injuries Storm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Backcountry Skier Killed in Avalanche near Red Mountain PassA lone skier triggered an avalanche that buried and killed him in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. The victim's wife found his body using a transceiver and avalanche probe.

Read more »

VIDEO: Sliding headfirst down a mountain — mouth bloody — a skier survives an avalancheA skier who was swept up in an avalanche and dragged down 1,200 feet of mountainside last week is recovering in a hospital with pelvic and back injuries.

Read more »

Massive avalanche kills skier on popular Utah mountain: 'Unimaginable heartache'United States - February 08, 2025 Cottonwood Canyons, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is warning drivers of snow showers and hazardous road conditions in the Cottonwood Canyons through the evening of February 8. Expect light snow after 1 p.m.

Read more »

Snowboarder's Widow Sues Heavenly Mountain Resort After Fatal AvalancheA wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Heavenly Mountain Resort in California after a snowboarder died following an avalanche triggered by the resort. The widow of Wesley Whalen alleges the resort increased the risk of cave-ins by blasting snow and failed to warn visitors of the danger.

Read more »

Chugach Avalanche Center hosts avalanche safety workshopThe crowd at Glen Alps got a special training straight from experts.

Read more »

Santa Cruz Mountain Residents Face Growing Conflict with Mountain LionResidents in a Santa Cruz Mountains neighborhood are confronting a dangerous situation as a mountain lion terrorizes the area, killing multiple pets. Neighbors seek solutions to deter the cougar but feel their options are limited. The situation highlights the complex balance between human safety and wildlife conservation.

Read more »