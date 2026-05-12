Scientists successfully trigger small earthquakes beneath Swiss Alps to understand natural triggers

A controversial experiment was conducted by researchers from ETH Zurich in a bid to 'understand what happens at depth when Earth moves.' The scientists successfully triggered thousands of small earthquakes under the Swiss Alps to better understand the natural triggers for earthquakes.

Scientists have recently set off thousands of small earthquakes beneath the Swiss Alps to better understand the natural triggers of earthquakes. The experiment was conducted at ETH Zurich and aimed to mimic the conditions of underground movements to trigger seismic events.

The researchers successfully injected 750,000 liters of water into the ground over 50 hours, triggering a total of 8,000 tiny quakes. The findings could potentially aid in understanding how earthquakes are generated and help prevent them in the future. By mastering how to produce small quakes, researchers believe they can prevent larger ones. The experiment was carried out with rigorous safety measures and was a success, as the quakes were small enough not to cause damage or be felt





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Small Earthquakes Swiss Alps ETH Zurich Bedrettolab

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