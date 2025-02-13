San Diego County to Distribute Air Purifiers Amidst Tijuana River Pollution Crisis

The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD) will distribute 10,000 air purifiers to residents in South Bay communities impacted by odors caused by the ongoing Tijuana River Valley pollution crisis.

To alleviate the odor problems plaguing South Bay residents due to the persistent Tijuana River Valley pollution crisis, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District (SDAPCD) is poised to distribute 10,000 air purifiers and filters on Wednesday.

These devices are designed to capture odors generated by hydrogen sulfide and are intended as a temporary measure while the International Boundary and Water Commission, alongside other organizations, work towards permanent solutions such as repairing and expanding a wastewater treatment plant. \'No one should have to breathe polluted air in their own home,' stated SDAPCD Board member and County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer. 'This landmark effort to distribute air purifiers brings relief to the families hit hardest by the Tijuana River crisis — helping 10,000 households protect their health, while we keep fighting for clean air and water in our community.' \Due to the limited number of air purifiers available, SDAPCD will prioritize distribution to households with children and individuals aged 65 and older, as well as communities residing closest to the Tijuana River. Eligible residents from San Diego neighborhoods including Otay Mesa West, San Ysidro, Egger Highlands, Nestor, Tijuana River Valley, and the city of Imperial Beach can have an air purifier mailed directly to their homes. Furthermore, SDAPCD will organize several distribution events. 'The Air Improvement Relief Effort program is part of SDAPCD's ongoing commitment to address the Tijuana River Valley crisis,' explained Paula Forbis, SDAPCD air pollution control officer. 'We recognize that this multifaceted issue significantly impacts the quality of life in South Bay communities. Our aim with this program is to provide some relief to those most affected by the odors.' She added, 'We will strive to distribute the air purifiers as quickly as possible, but we kindly request the public's patience as we process applications.





