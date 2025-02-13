San Antonio Charter School to Close Due to Low Enrollment and Test Scores

The Gathering Place Charter School in San Antonio will be closing at the end of the 2024-25 school year after the Texas Education Agency (TEA) decided not to renew its charter. The school cited financial struggles and low enrollment numbers as contributing factors to the closure.

The Board of Directors for The Gathering Place Charter School has voted not to appeal the TEA's decision not to renew the school's charter. San Antonio, Texas - A charter school on the Northwest Side will be closing at the end of the school year after the Texas Education Agency announced it will not be renewing the school's charter due to low test scores . Charter School , which opened near Loop 410 and Bandera Rd.

in 2020, voted not to appeal the TEA's non-renewal decision at its meeting Wednesday night, citing financial struggles and low enrollment numbers. 'We wish the outcome could have been different,' said Board Chair Pamela Awbrey. 'Given the limited chances of reversing the TEA's decision and the high cost of an appeal, we believe it's best to focus our resources on supporting staff and students for the rest of the school year.' Before the board members held their vote on whether to appeal, they heard from several parents, some of whom also work at the school and will now be losing their jobs. Many held back tears as they explained how much the school has meant to them and their children, describing the campus as a special place with a real sense of community and compassion. 'What makes TGP so special is that it's child-centered,' said TGP Director of Innovation & Development Jimmy Agnew. 'And it's offered for free to people that need it the most.' 497 students are currently enrolled at The Gathering Place, and 40% of them are in some type of special needs program, the school said. 'We looked at other charter schools before we came here,' said Rachel Stallings, whose child is in the 1st grade at the school. 'We looked at standard schools, and we just don't think it's going to work for us. I think we're going to have to try homeschooling.''I'm sad because I don't feel like there's going to be a lot of opportunities out there for them to experience anything like this,' she said. 'We are deeply saddened by this outcome, but we remain committed to providing a nurturing, high-quality education for students until the last day of school,' said Superintendent Brian Sparks. 'I am confident our TGP community will come together to support each other during this time.' The TEA, which visited the school’s campus last month, based its decision not to renew their charter on low test scores, Sparks said. 'Over the past two years, we've focused on fostering our students' social-emotional development and academic readiness,' Sparks wrote in a letter to parents this week. 'While we're proud of our students' progress and growth, we recognize that our academic achievement results haven't yet reached the level our TGP community deserves.' The news was disheartening for Inga Cotton, who is the founder of the non-profit San Antonio Charter Moms. 'It's always sad when a charter school closes because we're losing a unique learning model from the charter school community,' Cotton said. The Gathering Place describes its mission as focused on social justice, project-based learning and the arts. 'Students from diverse backgrounds across the city came to our school to be seen, heard, and valued,' Sparks wrote to parents this week. 'We have always put kids at the center of our school and everything we do.''Every charter school has to maintain that high standard and have a large enough group of students to be financially stable,' she said. 'And that's why the TEA is a watchdog, and they're making sure that every charter school meets the standards of being a public school in Texas.' School officials pointed out that as a public school, its funding is 'directly tied' to student enrollment numbers, which have been lower than expected. 'This situation has placed a strain on our ability to continue providing a high-quality education,' the school said. The Gathering Place also wanted to make clear the school will be staying open through the end of the 2024-25 school year and will be working with families to help them transition to a new school next year. 'To support caregivers during this transition, TGP will offer informational meetings, provide an enrollment guide, and offer one-on-one assistance through our Family and Community Engagement Director,' the school said. 'They are also partnering with local education organizations to help families navigate the school choice process and find the right fit for their students.





