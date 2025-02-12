Robot Dog vs. Drone: Fireworks Battle Hints at Future Warfare

A video showcasing a robotic dog and an aerial drone engaging in a fierce battle using fireworks has sparked discussions about the potential future of warfare. While experts acknowledge the video provides a glimpse into possible scenarios, they emphasize that we are far from witnessing such conflicts become a reality.

Dramatic footage has captured an intense battle between a robotic dog and an aerial drone as the two shoot fireworks at each other. The clash could be a glimpse into the future of warfare, although we are decades away from scenes like those in the video, an expert said. The footage shows the drone and the dog facing off in a barren field. The drone hovers mid-air, its four propellers occasionally maneuvering the aircraft away from the dog's line of fire.

Meanwhile, the dog discharges one firework after another in the direction of the drone, moving from side to side to adjust the angle of the shot. Organizers mounted fireworks onto the back of the dog, which maneuvered itself to fire at the drone while simultaneously dodging pyrotechnics coming from the drone's landing gear. It's unclear from the footage whether either the dog or the drone were autonomous or remotely controlled, although it does appear that one of the people in the video may be flying the drone. It is possible that we might have robot wars in the future, and some experts argue that we already do. 'Surface-to-air missiles are highly automated ground-based systems and they already shoot at drones,' said Dr. Cummings, a professor of engineering at George Mason University in Virginia and director of Mason's Autonomy and Robotics Center, in an email to Live Science. 'But we are decades from anything like the video and even if that were a reality, all you would have to do is drop baby powder on all the robots and they would not be able to 'see,'' she said.According to SCMP, the drone in the video is likely a model manufactured by DJI Agricultural, a Chinese company that designs drones for agricultural uses, such as spraying pesticides. The robotic dog is made by Chinese company Unitree Robotics, according to the newspaper. The location where the video was taken is unknown, according to SCMP, but several people appear in the clip while the drone and dog are locked in battle. It's unclear from the end of the footage which machine prevailed. Both finish side by side on the ground, the robot dog having seemingly run out of ammunition and the drone still firing shots away from the dog.





LiveScience / 🏆 538. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robotics Warfare Drones Artificial Intelligence Future Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese Robot Dog vs. Drone: A Glimpse into the Future of WarfareA viral video from China showcases a robotic dog engaging in combat with an aerial drone, raising questions about the future of warfare and the role of autonomous machines in conflict.

Read more »

San Diego to Study Drone Shows as Fireworks AlternativeThe Port of San Diego will investigate the feasibility of replacing traditional fireworks with drone shows for future Fourth of July celebrations on the waterfront.

Read more »

DEEP Robotics Unveils Lynx, Its Agile Wheeled-Leg Robot Dog, in a Show-Stopping VideoDEEP Robotics, a Chinese robotics firm, has released a captivating video showcasing the capabilities of its latest creation, the Lynx robot dog. The video highlights Lynx's exceptional flexibility and agility as it navigates diverse terrains, from icy surfaces to deep snow, seamlessly transitioning between walking and wheeled modes. Lynx, a mid-sized, powerful quadruped, is designed to tackle demanding applications with its impressive all-terrain navigation, user-friendly performance, and robust features.

Read more »

DJI Removes Drone 'No Fly Zone' Restrictions, Raising Concerns Over Increased Drone SightingsDJI, the world's leading drone manufacturer, has announced the removal of its 'No Fly Zone' geofences in restricted areas. This change, while intended to empower users, could lead to more drones operating in potentially dangerous airspace, exacerbating existing anxieties surrounding unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and drone sightings. Despite the FAA's guidelines and regulations, DJI’s decision places the ultimate responsibility on drone operators to avoid restricted areas, raising concerns about potential misuse and security risks.

Read more »

Chinese Robot Dog Breaks 100-Meter Speed RecordA Chinese company has developed a quadruped robot named Black Panther 2.0 that can sprint 100 meters in under 10 seconds, surpassing previous records for robots on four legs. Inspired by the movements of panthers and jerboas, the robot utilizes springs for shock absorption, carbon-fiber shins for stiffness, and cheetah-inspired running shoes for enhanced grip. The team aims to eventually outpace actual animals in speed and mobility.

Read more »

Robot Dog Spot Patrols Munich Trains to Combat Graffiti VandalismDeutsche Bahn and Munich S-Bahn deploy AI-powered robot dog Spot to deter graffiti vandalism on trains. The four-week pilot project aims to evaluate Spot's effectiveness in enhancing rail security and reducing costs associated with graffiti removal.

Read more »