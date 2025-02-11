Ripple Expands Payments Network to Portugal, Strengthening XRP Utility

Monica Long, Ripple president, announced the addition of Portugal to the Ripple Payments network, allowing Unicâmbio to offer instant cross-border payments to its corporate clients. This expansion boosts XRP's footprint in Europe and strengthens the Brazil-Portugal corridor. While XRP's price saw a marginal increase, Ripple continues to actively issue its stablecoin, RLUSD, after securing listings on major platforms.

Ripple president Monica Long made a significant announcement on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the addition of Portugal to the Ripple Payments network. This development allows Unicâmbio , Portugal 's leading currency exchange provider, to offer its corporate clients instant cross-border payments through Ripple 's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) network.

Long also announced that Unicâmbio has joined the Brazil-Portugal payments corridor, alongside existing clients Travelex Bank and Mercado Bitcoin. This expansion strengthens Ripple's presence in Europe and boosts the Portugal-Brazil payments corridor. The collaboration with Unicâmbio further enhances the utility of XRP, Ripple's native token, within its payment solutions. XRP facilitates cheaper and faster cross-border transactions, and this development expands its adoption in Europe. The recent addition of Portugal to the Ripple Payments network and Unicâmbio's entrance into the Brazil-Portugal corridor have significant implications for XRP's growth and the overall adoption of Ripple's payment solutions. Notably, despite this positive development, XRP's price experienced a marginal increase of around 5% in the past 24 hours, followed by a slight decrease. At the time of this writing, XRP is trading at $2.50291. Furthermore, Ripple has been actively issuing its newly launched stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). Data from the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker on X reveals that over the past 14 hours, Ripple's treasury has minted two substantial batches of RLUSD, totaling 425,000 and 625,000 RLUSD. This follows a previous issuance of 9,100,000 RLUSD over the weekend, highlighting Ripple's commitment to expanding the utility of its stablecoin. These recent mints come after RLUSD secured listings on prominent platforms like Revolut and Zero Hash, indicating growing institutional and user adoption





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ripple XRP Portugal Unicâmbio Cross-Border Payments On-Demand Liquidity Stablecoins RLUSD Europe Brazil

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ripple News: XRP Volumes Cross $400M as 2024 Turns 'Monumental Year For Ripple'The rapid expansion of the XRP Ledger's DEX was one of the key reasons that made 2024 “one of the most monumental years for Ripple.”

Read more »

XRP News: Ripple Partners with Unicâmbio to in Crypto Payments BoostRipple payments use the XRP Ledger, where users can send and receive different currencies, including fiat money and crypto assets, through a network of financial institutions using the XRP token.

Read more »

Ripple Partners with Unicâmbio to Expand Cross-Border Payments, XRP Price Eyes Double-Digit GainsRipple expands its cross-border payment network with a Portuguese currency exchange provider, boosting XRP adoption. On-chain metrics and ETF filing progress add to the bullish sentiment surrounding XRP, potentially leading to double-digit price gains.

Read more »

Ripple Expands to Portugal with Unicâmbio, Enabling Faster Cross-Border PaymentsRipple, a leading blockchain payments company, announces its expansion into Portugal through a partnership with Unicâmbio, the country's leading currency exchange provider. This collaboration will allow Unicâmbio's corporate customers to make near-instantaneous fund transfers between Portugal and Brazil, leveraging Ripple's payments infrastructure and XRP for liquidity and settlement.

Read more »

Ripple Expands Network to Portugal, Strengthens Brazil-Portugal Corridor with UnicâmbioRipple president Monica Long announces the addition of Portugal to the Ripple Payments network, powered by XRP. Unicâmbio, Portugal's leading currency exchange provider, joins the Brazil-Portugal payments corridor, facilitating faster and cheaper cross-border payments.

Read more »

Ripple Price Analysis: Can XRP Maintain Its Bullish Momentum After the Crash?Crypto Blog

Read more »