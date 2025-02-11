Ripple Expands Network to Portugal, Strengthens Brazil-Portugal Corridor with Unicâmbio

Ripple president Monica Long announces the addition of Portugal to the Ripple Payments network, powered by XRP. Unicâmbio, Portugal's leading currency exchange provider, joins the Brazil-Portugal payments corridor, facilitating faster and cheaper cross-border payments.

Ripple president Monica Long has made a significant announcement on her official X page (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting a major corporate client acquisition in Portugal . Long emphasized the importance of Unicâmbio, Portugal 's leading currency exchange provider, joining the Ripple Payments network. This integration allows Unicâmbio's corporate customers to instantly transfer funds across borders using Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity ( ODL ) network.

Long further revealed that Portugal has been added to the Ripple Payments network and that Unicâmbio has joined the existing Brazil-Portugal payments corridor, alongside prominent clients like Travelex Bank and Mercado Bitcoin, both based in Brazil. This development significantly expands XRP's utility and footprint in Europe, particularly strengthening the Portugal-Brazil payments corridor. Adriana Jerónimo, a top executive at Unicâmbio, acknowledged the deep economic and cultural ties between the two countries.While XRP, the third-largest digital currency, experienced a marginal 5% increase in the past 24 hours following the Ripple announcement, it subsequently dipped slightly. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.50291. The announcement coincided with Ripple's recent stablecoin launch, Ripple USD (RLUSD). According to data from the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker on X, Ripple's Treasury has recently issued substantial RLUSD batches – 425,000, 625,000, and a massive 9,100,000 RLUSD over the past few days. These issuances occurred after RLUSD secured listings on prominent platforms like Revolut (the online banking app) and Zero Hash (a crypto infrastructure platform).





