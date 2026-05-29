Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake Reportedly Set for Summer Games Fest Reveal

A new rumor suggests the long-anticipated remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica will debut at Summer Games Fest on June 5. The original 2000 title, often overlooked despite high critical acclaim, may finally return in a modernized form. Capcom has not confirmed the report.

The upcoming remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica is reportedly set to be revealed during the Summer Games Fest presentation on June 5, hosted by Geoff Keighley .

This news follows earlier reports about a remake for the classic 2000 title, which originally launched as a Sega Dreamcast exclusive. The original game, set three months after Resident Evil 2, follows Claire Redfield and her brother Chris Redfield. Despite its 94 Metacritic score-higher than many mainline entries-it is often overlooked because it was not a numbered release and initially exclusive to Dreamcast. It later ported to PlayStation 2 and GameCube.

While rumors of a remake have circulated for years, the specific Summer Games Fest reveal timing is the new element, though the source lacks a strong track record. Capcom has not commented, and the report should be treated as speculative. If official confirmation emerges, updates will follow. Fans are encouraged to share their thoughts in comments or join wider video game discussions





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Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake Summer Games Fest Capcom Geoff Keighley Dreamcast Classic Game Revival

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