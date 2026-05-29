Reported Missing highlights devastating impact of lockdowns on children's mental health

The BBC programme follows officers as they trace missing teenagers, including Larissa, who was found after taking an overdose and recovered. Her drawings gave an insight into her troubled mind, and she has ambitions to be a book illustrator. The programme conveys the urgency of these cases without lurching into melodrama, with a measured tone and minimal camera presence.

Reported Missing highlights the devastating impact of repeated lockdowns on children's mental health , with depression and anxiety among teenagers reaching cataclysmic levels. In Edinburgh, PC Andy Porteous spoke out about the negative impact of isolation on young people's mental health, while in Glasgow, police were searching for a desperate 16-year-old Larissa who had been discharged from hospital and was at risk of another suicidal crisis.

The BBC programme follows officers as they trace missing teenagers, including Larissa, who was found after taking an overdose and recovered. Her drawings gave an insight into her troubled mind, and she has ambitions to be a book illustrator. The programme conveys the urgency of these cases without lurching into melodrama, with a measured tone and minimal camera presence.

The destructive impact of lockdowns on children's mental health was predictable, with numerous articles by GPs, psychiatrists and parents warning of the risks. Now, public services are stretched beyond their limit, and police are having to expend much of their time and energy as an extension of the NHS. The programme highlights the sheer weirdness of the night, with deadpan Australian comedian Sam Campbell's satirical Make That Movie being described as 'painfully unfunny' but maybe that's the point.

The programme also explores the impact of lockdowns on children's mental health, with PC Porteous stating that young people were children during lockdown and that this form of isolation has had a massive negative impact on their mental health and wellbeing. The programme is a thought-provoking and emotional watch, highlighting the devastating consequences of repeated lockdowns on children's mental health





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Reported Missing Lockdowns Children's Mental Health Depression Anxiety Teenagers Police NHS Sam Campbell Make That Movie

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