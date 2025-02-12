Qualcomm Brings AI to the Mid-Range with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform ushers in a new era of AI-powered mid-range devices, boasting improved performance, efficiency, and connectivity.

Qualcomm is pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence (AI) integration in its mid-range mobile chips with the introduction of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform . This latest addition to Qualcomm 's Snapdragon family promises a significant leap forward in performance, efficiency, and connectivity, bringing cutting-edge AI features and capabilities to a wider range of devices.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 boasts enhanced CPU and GPU performance, with a claimed 11% improvement in CPU speed courtesy of its latest Kryo CPU and a remarkable 29% boost in GPU performance. Despite these significant performance gains, the platform maintains its focus on power efficiency, achieving a 12% reduction in power consumption. This optimization ensures that users can enjoy extended battery life even with demanding applications and tasks.Qualcomm is also emphasizing the platform's advanced connectivity features. The integrated 5G Modem-RF systems deliver improved 5G speeds and wider compatibility, while the FastConnect system enables Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for faster and more reliable wireless networks. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 introduces features such as lossless audio and a triple ISP, allowing for simultaneous photo capture and video recording. This comprehensive suite of enhancements positions the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 as a powerful contender in the mid-range mobile chip market, empowering manufacturers to deliver flagship-level experiences at more accessible price points. The new platform is slated to power a range of devices from prominent brands like Oppo and Honor, making AI-powered features and high-performance capabilities more widely available to consumers





