Pokemon Illustration Contest Winners Get Promo Cards, Available February 21st

The Pokemon Company has announced the winners of their 2024 Illustration Contest, and their winning artwork will be featured on special promo cards. These cards will be available as a free distribution with qualifying purchases starting February 21st, a week before Pokemon Day.

The Pokemon Company has announced the winners of their 2024 Illustration Contest, and the resulting cards are set to arrive soon. The top three winners have seen their creations transformed into promo cards , which will be distributed as part of a special promotion starting February 21st, a week before Pokemon Day and a potential new Pokemon Presents showcase. The winning cards feature Feraligatr, Pikachu, and Toxtricity EX, each with a unique, fan-created design.

Pikachu, illustrated by Kazuki Minami, won the grand prize with its charming yawn, while Acoviart captured Feraligatr for the Standard Card category, and Anderson took home the Best EX card illustration with Toxtricity. \These promo cards will be available as a free distribution with qualifying purchases. The specific methods for obtaining the cards vary depending on the region. In the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, fans can acquire the cards through purchases at participating locations or by attending Pokemon Day celebrations. \Pokemon fans in the US and Canada have two primary ways to obtain the cards: online purchases from the Pokemon Center website using the code draw2024us (United States) or draw2024ca (Canada) at checkout. Digital products and preorders are not eligible for this promotion, so customers must include a physical item in their cart to receive the cards. According to official details, fans will receive one set with all three cards in a promo pack with their qualifying purchases. The offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so the number of cards available depends on The Pokemon Company's estimation of demand. If supplies last longer than anticipated, the offer code for the Pokemon Center will officially expire on December 31st, 2025.





