Pokemon Illustration Contest 2024 Winners' Cards to be Distributed

The Pokemon Company has announced the winners of their 2024 Illustration Contest and will be distributing cards featuring the winning artwork. The cards will be available starting February 21st, just a week before Pokemon Day. Fans in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can obtain the cards through participating retailers or by attending Pokemon Day celebrations.

The Pokemon Company has announced the winners of their 2024 Illustration Contest, and the resulting cards are set to be distributed soon. The top three winners had their artwork transformed into promo cards featuring Feraligatr, Pikachu, and Toxtricity EX. These cards will be available as part of a special distribution starting on February 21st, just a week before Pokemon Day and a potential new Pokemon Presents showcase.

The winning artwork showcases unique and imaginative interpretations of these beloved Pokemon. Kazuki Minami's adorable depiction of Pikachu earned the grand prize, while Acoviart's powerful portrayal of Feraligatr won the Standard Card illustration category. Anderson's stunning rendition of Toxtricity EX secured the Best EX card illustration. The cards will be distributed for free with qualifying purchases at participating retailers. The specifics for obtaining the cards vary by region. Illustration Contest 2024 promo cards will be available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans in these regions can acquire the cards through two primary methods: making a purchase at a participating location or attending a Pokemon Day celebration. In the US and Canada, Pokemon fans can obtain the promo cards by making an online purchase at the Pokemon Center website and entering the code draw2024us (United States) or draw2024ca (Canada) at checkout. Notably, digital products and preorders are not eligible for this promotion, so customers must include a physical item in their cart, such as an Eevee plush, to receive the free cards shipped to their address. According to the official distribution details, fans will receive one complete set with all three cards in a promotional pack with their qualifying purchases. The offer is subject to availability, meaning the number of cards distributed depends on The Pokemon Company's estimation of demand. If supplies last longer than anticipated, the offer code for the Pokemon Center will officially expire on December 31st, 2025.Are you planning to try and get your hands on these promo cards when they are released? Let us know in the comments below





