Pilot Killed, Several Injured in Learjet Crash at Scottsdale Airport

A Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed into a parked aircraft at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, resulting in the death of the pilot and injuries to several others. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the accident.

A pilot has tragically lost his life and several others sustained serious injuries following a collision between a small business jet and a parked aircraft at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. The descending Learjet , owned by renowned Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, encountered a parked Gulfstream G200 during its landing approach. Thankfully, Neil was not aboard the jet at the time of the incident, according to his attorney, Worrick Robinson.

The FAA's preliminary report confirms the loss of a member of the Learjet's flight crew, identified as 78-year-old pilot Joie Vitosky. Three others on board the jet—a second flight crew member and two passengers—were also seriously injured. The Gulfstream, which was unoccupied except for one member of Jet Pros flight crew, sustained injuries from the impact. However, the individual received medical treatment and was subsequently released. The collision, the fourth lethal aviation accident in the U.S. within two weeks, has prompted a full investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Scottsdale Airport, a prominent hub for private jets, experienced a brief halt in flights following the crash, but operations resumed late Monday. The airport's spokesperson, Kelli Kuester, confirmed that Neil's Learjet 35A was arriving from Austin, Texas, when it veered off the runway and collided with the stationary Gulfstream.





