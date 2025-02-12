Learjet Crash at Scottsdale Airport Claims Pilot's Life, Injures Several

A Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil crashed into a parked Gulfstream at Scottsdale Airport, resulting in the death of the Learjet pilot and injuries to several others. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

A fatal accident occurred at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona when a small business jet, a Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, crashed into a parked Gulfstream G200. The Learjet , arriving from Austin, Texas, veered off the runway and collided with the stationary aircraft. Tragically, the Learjet 's pilot, 78-year-old Joie Vitosky, lost his life in the crash. Three other individuals on board the Learjet sustained serious injuries: a second flight crew member and two passengers.

A lone occupant on the parked Gulfstream experienced injuries upon impact but was later released from medical care after receiving treatment. Those injured in the crash were transported to local hospitals. Vince Neil was not on board the Learjet at the time of the accident. His attorney, Worrick Robinson, issued a statement expressing Neil's condolences and gratitude for the first responders. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the cause of the crash. Scottsdale Airport briefly suspended flights following the incident but reopened the single runway late Monday. This incident marks the fourth deadly US aircraft accident in the past two weeks, following a midair collision near Washington, DC, a medevac jet crash in Philadelphia, and a commuter flight crash in Alaska. The Learjet 35A, valued around $1 million on the used market, was recognizable with its maroon and gold paint scheme resembling flames.





