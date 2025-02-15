Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade: Long Lines, Long Memories

Despite long lines for public transportation, Philadelphia Eagles fans heading home after the Super Bowl victory parade expressed overwhelming positivity about the experience.

With an estimated 1 million plus fans flocking to Philadelphia for the Eagles victory parade celebrating the team's Super Bowl win, many didn't want the day to end. But, by train, plane, and automobile, fans made the trek back home from the City of Brotherly Love. And, for some, that trip home on the rails involved waiting in some long lines.

A lot of fans heading home from the Philadelphia Eagles victory parade had anxiety about hopping on public transportation to get to or from the festivities, but at the Paoli Station, there were nothing but good feelings about the experience. Carrie Rife, from Devon, said, 'No hiccups today at all. Like that is unheard of sometimes in these massive crowds. So, we would repeat it again, for sure!' A family from Wyoming had zero complaints getting to and from the city. 'We thought it was smooth, really. I mean, of course, the amount of people, yes there was waiting coming back, but that’s nothing. It’s really not that all,' Brian Belmont stated, followed by Brady Belmonte, who added, 'Oh, I thought it went pretty well. It was pretty organized. Not too bad, definitely a change from what we deal with every day.' The lines were long, unless you found a loophole. Melissa Guillen, from Berwyn, explained, 'You would turn a corner and you’re like no way could it keep going further and it kept going further. It was insane.' FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodjeiz asked, 'So, you’re telling me you snuck in line?''No!' Melissa laughed. 'We saw our friends!' Of course people had to wait. But, they passed the time by making new friends and lifelong memories. 'It was like a good hour, or two, for us, but if you just sit there, it was probably like a five, four hour wait,' Maui Morris said. 'But was it worth it?' Kolodjeiz asked. 'It was, it really was. You say Go Birds! I’ll do anything for my city. I’d do it again in a heartbeat!' So, that was the main theme – people had to wait to get on the train or the El or the bus, but they would do it again. Kudos to SEPTA and Amtrak for making it a smooth ride for most people to and from the parade





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade SEPTA Amtrak Public Transportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Tide teammates DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts share emotional moment at Super Bowl LIXThe players hooked up on a long touchdown pass in the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory on Sunday.

Read more »

DeVonta Smith sets Philadelphia Eagles record in playoff victoryThe former Alabama All-American and the Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 on Sunday.

Read more »

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Embrace New Chant 'Philadelphia (Bleed Green)'Philadelphia Eagles fans are adding a new chant to their repertoire, 'Philadelphia (Bleed Green),' while still maintaining the tradition of 'Fly, Eagles, Fly.'

Read more »

Vehicle Plows into Crowd Celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl Victory in PhiladelphiaMultiple people injured after a vehicle crashes into a crowd celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC championship victory on Broad Street.

Read more »

Philadelphia Eagles' Rookie Will Shipley Shines in NFC Championship VictoryPhiladelphia Eagles rookie running back Will Shipley made a significant impact in the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders, forcing a fumble and scoring his first career NFL touchdown. His standout performance secured the Eagles' victory and a spot in Super Bowl LIX.

Read more »

Philadelphia Fans Leave Broad Street Surprisingly Tidy After Eagles VictoryDespite the large crowds celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC championship win, Broad Street was surprisingly clean the following morning. A worker, Sophia, was amazed by the lack of debris, finding only a water bottle and confetti in a planter. Crowd control barricades were the only visible reminder of the previous night's festivities.

Read more »