Penn State Football Players Sport New Jersey Numbers for 2025 Season

Three Penn State Nittany Lions football players, Audavion Collins, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter and Ian Harvie, will don new jersey numbers for the 2025 season.

Three Penn State Nittany Lions football players, Audavion Collins , Antoine Belgrave-Shorter and Ian Harvie , will sport new jersey numbers for the upcoming 2025 season. Collins, a cornerback who transferred from Mississippi State, will transition from No. 29 to No. 2, taking over the number previously worn by Kevin Winston Jr., who has moved on to the NFL. Collins saw action in 16 games in 2024 and five in 2023, contributing 26 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception last season.

Belgrave-Shorter, a freshman who appeared in seven games while retaining his redshirt, will switch from No. 23 to No. 3, following Jalen Kimber's departure. Originally a three-star recruit from Florida, Belgrave-Shorter made a midseason move to safety last year but remains listed as a cornerback on the team's offseason roster.Lastly, Harvie, a walk-on offensive lineman, will move from No. 54 to No. 58, a number recently worn by Landon Tengwall in 2023. Harvie has only seen action in two games over his two years at Penn State. His former No. 54 will be taken over by TJ Shanahan Jr., a transfer offensive lineman from Texas A&M





