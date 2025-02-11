Paulina Porizkova Embraces Aging, Challenges Anti-Aging Culture

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova speaks out on the Today show about the importance of embracing wrinkles and challenging societal beauty standards.

Paulina Porizkova , the 59-year-old supermodel, recently appeared on the Today show to discuss her views on aging and wrinkles. Porizkova, who is known for her outspokenness against anti-aging culture, emphasized the importance of embracing the natural signs of aging. During her conversation with Savannah Guthrie, Porizkova expressed her excitement about turning 60, stating that she has never been more thrilled about a birthday.

She believes that after dedicating herself to family and societal expectations, it's her time to prioritize her own happiness and embrace the next chapter of her life.Porizkova addressed the societal fear of wrinkles, arguing that they are not a sign of decline but rather a map of one's life experiences. She questioned why wrinkles are perceived as negatively as acne, a skin condition, while wrinkles are simply a natural consequence of living. She likened wrinkles to badges of honor, signifying a life well-lived. Porizkova pointed out the double standard where acne is treated as a disease, while wrinkles are seen as something to be eradicated. She believes that society's pressure to look young diminishes women's value and contributions as they age. Porizkova's partnership with Estée Lauder as a global brand ambassador allows her to advocate against ageism and promote the beauty of aging. She hopes to inspire others to embrace their natural beauty and challenge societal norms about aging. Porizkova's message is clear: women should not be dismissed as they get older, and their experiences and wisdom are valuable.





