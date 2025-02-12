Pain MD: A Decade-Long Fraud Scheme Exposing the Dark Side of Opioid Treatment

This article exposes the fraudulent practices of Pain MD, a multi-state pain management company, which capitalized on patients' dependence on opioids by administering ineffective injections in exchange for prescriptions. The article details the company's unethical practices, the testimonies of former patients who endured unnecessary pain, and the legal consequences faced by Pain MD executives.

Michelle Shaw, a 56-year-old woman from McMinnville, Tennessee, had been grappling with back pain for a decade, ever since a fall. Her reliance on opioid painkillers intensified her predicament. Each month, she visited a pain clinic, forced to endure three or four excruciating injections of an unknown substance into her spine in exchange for her much-needed opioid medication. The clinic claimed these injections were steroids, meant to alleviate her pain.

However, each shot only magnified her agony. Shaw reluctantly endured these painful procedures, fearing the clinic would cut off her access to opioids if she refused. Pain MD, the multi-state pain management company operating the clinic, had a peculiar business model. As the opioid crisis spurred a nationwide reduction in opioid prescriptions, Pain MD capitalized on the desperation of patients like Shaw. They offered a seemingly viable alternative: monthly injections coupled with opioids, assuring patients the injections could ease pain and potentially reduce their dependence on pills.Years later, the truth behind Pain MD's injections was exposed. A decade-long fraud scheme, orchestrated by capitalizing on patients' dependence on opioids, was brought to light in federal court. The Department of Justice successfully argued that Pain MD's 'unnecessary and expensive injections' were largely ineffective. They targeted the wrong body parts, contained short-lived numbing medications instead of steroids, and appeared to be based on test injections given to cadavers.Four Pain MD employees, including company president Michael Kestner, were convicted of healthcare fraud. Kestner, found guilty of 13 felonies, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21st in Nashville. The court transcripts revealed a disturbing reality: Pain MD documented giving patients approximately 700,000 total injections over eight years, with some patients receiving as many as 24 shots at once. The prosecution described the injections as a way to exploit patients, effectively turning them into 'human pin cushions'. Testimonies from former patients like Shaw and Patricia McNeil revealed the harrowing truth: the injections did not alleviate pain, often exacerbating it. They endured the agony simply to secure their prescription refills, fearing withdrawal if they refused. The case of Pain MD serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked opioid prescribing and the exploitation of vulnerable patients seeking relief from chronic pain





CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

OPIOID CRISIS PAIN MANAGEMENT FRAUD SCHEME HEALTHCARE FRAUD PATIENT EXPLOITATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Optimize Your Longevity: A Decade-by-Decade Guide from an MDDr. Myles Spar, an expert in personalized healthcare, shares his insights on optimizing longevity throughout different decades of life. From staying physically active in your 20s to managing potential risks in your 40s and implementing preventive measures in your 50s and beyond, this guide provides actionable steps for a long and healthy life.

Read more »

New Guidelines from ASRA Pain Medicine Offer Strategies for Preventing Infections After Pain ProceduresThe American Society of Regional and Anesthesia (ASRA) Pain Medicine has released new guidelines designed to help anesthesiologists and pain physicians prevent infections following surgery and other pain procedures. These guidelines provide a comprehensive overview of best practices for infection control, based on a review of the latest research. The guidelines emphasize the importance of recognizing the role of pain management specialists in preventing surgical site infections (SSIs) and offer specific recommendations for each type of pain procedure. They also highlight the increasing importance of understanding the patient's microbiome and the role of antisepsis in minimizing infection risk.

Read more »

Opioid-Free Pain Relief: FDA Approves Journavx for Acute PainThe FDA has approved suzetrigine (Journavx) for the treatment of moderate to severe pain in adults, offering a new, non-addictive alternative to opioids. This groundbreaking drug targets a specific sodium channel in the peripheral nervous system, effectively blocking pain signals from reaching the brain.

Read more »

Cameron Diaz Breaks Decade-Long Hiatus for Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action'Cameron Diaz returns to acting after a 10-year hiatus, starring in Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action.'

Read more »

Cameron Diaz Returns to Hollywood After Decade-Long HiatusCameron Diaz makes a comeback to the silver screen after prioritizing family life for a decade, reflecting on the transformative impact of motherhood on her perspective and her excitement for this new chapter in her career.

Read more »

Cameron Diaz Returns to Acting After Decade-Long Break, Says Family Life Changed Her PerspectiveCameron Diaz opens up about her return to acting after taking a decade off to focus on family. The actress reveals how her priorities have shifted and how her experiences as a mother have influenced her perspective on storytelling.

Read more »