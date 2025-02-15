Padres Sign Heyward and Joe to Bolster Depth

The San Diego Padres have made two key signings to address their roster needs ahead of Spring Training. Jason Heyward, a veteran outfielder, and Connor Joe, a versatile utility player, join the team to provide depth in the outfield and at first base.

The San Diego Padres have been actively addressing their roster depth concerns throughout the offseason. Their need for corner outfielders and a reliable first base man, especially with Luis Arraez serving as the designated hitter, has been a focal point. Just days before reporting to Spring Training in Peoria, the Padres have made significant moves to fill these gaps.

They have agreed to terms with veteran outfielder Jason Heyward and utility man Connor Joe, the latest San Diego native to join the team.Heyward, 35, boasts a lengthy 15-year Major League career, renowned for his exceptional defensive skills in the outfield, earning him five Gold Glove awards. While his offensive performance has fluctuated between impressive seasons and periods of inconsistency, his left-handed bat could potentially form a platoon with right-handed hitter Oscar Gonzalez in left field.Joe, a product of Poway High School and the University of San Diego, signed a one-year deal and is expected to provide valuable depth to the roster. Joe can play both outfield positions but might see the majority of his time at first base. Throughout his four seasons in the big leagues, he has consistently demonstrated above-average defensive abilities at all three positions. Notably, on July 20, 2021, while playing for the Colorado Rockies, Joe hit his first career MLB home run. This achievement held special significance as it came exactly one year after he overcame testicular cancer. Diagnosed at the start of Spring Training in 2020, Joe underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy. Since then, he has been in good health and has maintained his standing as a solid big league player. The Padres continue their search for at least one starting pitcher, a position that General Manager A.J. Preller has addressed during Cactus League play in the past. Last year, he acquired Dylan Cease just days before the regular season commenced.





