Padres Sign Hometown Hero Connor Joe to One-Year Deal

Connor Joe, a San Diego native, joins his hometown Padres after four seasons with the Rockies and Pirates. He opted for the opportunity to play for a competitive team and contribute to their playoff aspirations.

Connor Joe decided to join the San Diego Padres , his hometown team, for the upcoming season. Joe, who grew up in Poway, California, had played for the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates in his four-year MLB career. He chose the Padres despite receiving offers from other teams, believing this opportunity offered more playing time and a chance to contribute to a competitive team.

Joe is excited to be part of a talented roster and hopes to help the Padres make a deep playoff run this season.Joe acknowledged that the Padres' roster boasts numerous superstars and expressed his eagerness to find a role and contribute to their success. He was particularly impressed by their performance last year, viewing them as a legitimate contender despite not ultimately winning the World Series. Joe emphasized the importance of playing for a competitive team and sees this opportunity with the Padres as a chance to showcase his skills and potentially earn a larger contract in the future.Joe's one-year contract with the Padres guarantees $1 million, with an additional $250,000 in performance incentives. He believes this deal provides a platform for him to prove his worth and earn a more lucrative contract in the future. Joe's family ties to San Diego and his lifelong fandom of the Padres played a significant role in his decision, making this move a fulfilling homecoming for both him and his loved ones





