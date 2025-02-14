NYC Mayor Adams Agrees to Allow ICE Operations on Rikers Island

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to allow federal immigration authorities, ICE, to operate on Rikers Island, a significant departure from the city's sanctuary policies. The decision comes after a meeting with Tom Homan, the border czar, and reflects Adams' willingness to work with the federal government to address illegal immigration and public safety concerns.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday that a plan is underway to allow federal immigration authorities, specifically U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ), to operate on Rikers Island . This decision comes after a closed-door meeting with Tom Homan , the border czar, marking a significant shift considering the city's long-standing sanctuary policies.

Adams stated in a press release that an executive order is being drafted to 'reestablish the ability for ICE agents to operate on Rikers Island — as was the case for 20 years.' He emphasized that ICE agents would be strategically deployed to assist the correctional intelligence bureau in their criminal investigations, with a particular focus on violent criminals and gangs. This move signals a departure from the city's traditional stance on immigration, though Mayor Adams has previously expressed a willingness to collaborate with the federal government to address illegal immigration and its impact on public safety. He highlighted the substantial burden New York City has borne in accommodating over 230,000 migrants who arrived seeking support, at a cost of approximately $7 billion, with limited assistance from the previous administration. Adams asserted his commitment to working with the new federal administration to find common ground and improve the lives of New Yorkers. The meeting with Homan followed a recent development where the Justice Department instructed federal prosecutors to drop a bribery case against Adams. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove sent a letter to the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Monday, ordering the dismissal of the federal case against Adams. Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon subsequently resigned in response. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has taken a hardline stance against sanctuary cities, with Attorney General Pam Bondi issuing a warning to New York and other cities, stating that their prioritization of illegal aliens over American citizens 'stops. It stops today.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Sanctuary Cities Eric Adams ICE Rikers Island Tom Homan Trump Administration New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mayor Adams’ administration pitches new reformer for Rikers jails: Mayor Adams’ administrationCity lawyers argued the current jail commissioner was best suited for the job. The notion was met with no small amount of skepticism.

Read more »

Mayor Adams Plans to Allow ICE on Rikers Island, Sparking ControversyMayor Eric Adams announced his intention to allow ICE agents to operate on Rikers Island, drawing criticism from legal experts and advocacy groups who argue the move violates existing laws and jeopardizes due process rights.

Read more »

NYC Mayor Adams to Reopen ICE Office on Rikers Island to Combat Migrant CrimeNew York City Mayor Eric Adams aims to reestablish a federal immigration presence on Rikers Island by reopening a closed ICE office. This initiative is driven by the need to address the rising concerns of migrant-related crime within the city's troubled jail complex.

Read more »

Mayor Adams reopening ICE facility on Rikers following second meeting with Trump's border czar |'But more must be done to show that Mayor Adams truly prioritizes public safety,' Holden said. 'While this is progress, we must go further to ensure New York

Read more »

NYC Mayor Adams to Allow ICE on Rikers Island, Signaling Shift in Sanctuary City PolicyNew York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to allow federal immigration agents back on Rikers Island, marking a departure from the city's long-standing practice of limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The move comes amid a surge in migrants seeking asylum in New York City and follows a meeting with Border Czar Tom Homan.

Read more »

Mayor Adams holds town hall to calm fears of deportations, ICE raids at NYC churches, schoolsNew York City agencies told not to let ICE into schools, buildings amid Trump directive

Read more »