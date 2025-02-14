Mayor Adams Plans to Allow ICE on Rikers Island, Sparking Controversy

Mayor Eric Adams announced his intention to allow ICE agents to operate on Rikers Island, drawing criticism from legal experts and advocacy groups who argue the move violates existing laws and jeopardizes due process rights.

Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to allow U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) officers to operate on Rikers Island , stating that they would assist the Correctional Intelligence Bureau with criminal investigations, particularly those targeting violent criminals and gangs. This move comes after a meeting between Adams and Tom Homan, President Trump's former “border czar.

” The decision to grant ICE access to Rikers Island has sparked controversy and concerns about the legality of the mayor's executive order. Existing city legislation, enacted in 2014, prohibits ICE from having an office on Rikers Island and restricts DOC officers from collaborating with ICE unless an individual has been convicted of a serious or violent crime.City Council members have expressed their intention to scrutinize the executive order and evaluate its legality before formulating a formal response. They argue that the 2014 law clearly outlines guidelines prohibiting the use of office space on Rikers for civil immigration enforcement. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, along with Immigration Committee Chair Alexa Avilés and Criminal Justice Committee Chair Sandy Nurse, emphasized that the mayor's announcement raises concerns, particularly its alignment with the Department of Justice (DOJ) resignations amidst allegations of a quid pro quo arrangement. They asserted their preparedness to defend against any violations of the law and stressed that the mayor's actions prioritize the interests of the Trump administration over those of New Yorkers.Several legal experts and advocacy groups have voiced strong opposition to the mayor's decision. Elora Mukherjee, the director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, questioned Adams' authority to issue an executive order that contradicts legislation passed by the City Council. She highlighted the principle of presumed innocence until proven guilty in the US legal system, arguing that allowing ICE access to Rikers Island would violate the due process rights of individuals awaiting trial. The Legal Aid Society echoed these concerns, stating that the mayor's move undermines due process protections. Murad Awawdeh, the president and CEO of the advocacy group New York Immigration Coalition, denounced Adams’ decision as a deal with the devil, aimed at dismantling the city's sanctuary laws and policies that protect all New Yorkers and promote public safety.





