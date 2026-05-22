News Headlines

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Queen Elizabeth II was eager for ex-Prince Andrew to become trade envoy , documents show. Gov. News om and Chevron spar over who is to blame for California's high gas prices. 2-time NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after being hospitalized with a 'severe illness'.

Walmart wins over broader swath of consumers, but global uncertainty clouds outlook for retailers. Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag. Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air.

Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks. How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner. Atlantic hurricane season forecast to be milder than normal thanks to El Nino. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it.

Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon. Hegseth warns Anthropic to let the military use the company’s AI tech as it sees fit, AP sources say. Thousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rally. Gobierno de EEUU acepta retirar reclamos fiscales contra Trump como parte de acuerdo en demanda.

Residents burn an Ebola treatment center in Congo as anger grows over the outbreak. The Afternoon Wire. Companies join a deep-sea mining rush after Trump executive order, as regulators fast-track permits. Facing intense internal pressure, DNC releases postelection autopsy that criticizes Kamala Harris.

AP Entertainment Wire. Walmart wins over broader swath of consumers, but global uncertainty clouds outlook for retailers. Lettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bag. Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air. Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks. How a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik Sinner. Atlantic hurricane season forecast to be milder than normal thanks to El Nino.

As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. Google announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soon. Hegseth warns Anthropic to let the military use the company’s AI tech as it sees fit, AP sources say.

Thousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rally. Gobierno de EEUU acepta retirar reclamos fiscales contra Trump como parte de acuerdo en demanda. Residents burn an Ebola treatment center in Congo as anger grows over the outbreak. The Afternoon Wire.

Companies join a deep-sea mining rush after Trump executive order, as regulators fast-track permits. Facing intense internal pressure, DNC releases postelection autopsy that criticizes Kamala Harris. AP Entertainment Wire. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found





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Queen Elizabeth II Ex-Prince Andrew Trade Envoy Gov. Newsom Chevron California's High Gas Prices Kyle Busch Walmart Live Frog Dog Statue Mental Health Benefits AI Advances El Nino Deep-Sea Mining Rush Electricity Bills U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement Corruption Abuse Of Authority

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