New State Pension System, Difference Between Retirement Pension Amounts of Steve and His Wife

A guide to the new state pension system, which involved changes to state pension entitlements for those who started work after 2016. The author explains that for individuals with fewer than 35 years of contributions, the calculation is simpler and they receive a portion of the full new state pension. However, those with 35 or more years of contributions can still receive more than the standard rate, as some additional elements, such as 'additional' state pensions, may influence the calculation. The correction of differences in retirement pension amounts for Steve and his wife was based on these additional elements, with the author explaining that Steve's higher 'additional' state pension in 2016 was the primary cause.

I'm getting close to retirement and thought it would be useful to check my state pension forecast. I also decided to check my wife's. We both have more than 35 years contributions so are entitled to receive the full amount, however, my yearly amount is higher than my wife's.

Why is this? When I checked in 2025/26 it said I would receive £258.01. My wife is set to receive £231.05. Both of these amounts will have risen in April 2026, but I cannot see why there is a difference?

Steve Webb replies: The idea of the new state pension system is that most new retirees will receive the standard rate, which was £230.25 per week in 2025/26 and rose to £241.30 in April 2026. For young people, who didn't start work until the new system started in 2016/17, the calculation is very simple. They will get a full new state pension for 35 years in the system, and the rate is reduced pro rata for those with fewer years...et





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Pension Reform New State Pension System Retirement Pension Amount Additional State Pensions Steve Wife

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steve Kerr agrees to two-year contract to return as Golden State Warriors head coachAfter three weeks of deliberation, Steve Kerr has agreed to a two-year contract to return as head coach of the Golden State Warriors, reaching terms with franchise management to continue their partnership into his 13th season.

Read more »

Steve Kerr agrees to 2-year deal to continue coaching Warriors, report saysSteve Kerr is giving it another go with Golden State.

Read more »

Timeline: Steve Kerr’s journey with the WarriorsJerry McDonald has been with the Bay Area News Group for more than 30 years, with a heavy concentration of NFL football since the Raiders returned to Oakland in 1995. His all-time favorite athlete is a right-handed pitcher at Division III Linfield College in Oregon.

Read more »

Steve Kerr agrees to a two-year deal to continue coaching the Warriors, AP source saysA person with knowledge of the negotiations says Steve Kerr has reached an agreement in principle on a two-year contract to continue coaching the Golden State Warriors

Read more »