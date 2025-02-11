Neighbor's Car Alarm Waking Me Up at Night

The author is experiencing problems with a neighbor's car alarm that goes off frequently during the night, disrupting their sleep. The author seeks advice on how to respectfully address the issue with the neighbor.

I'm fortunate that most of my neighbors are kind and considerate. We've all enjoyed sharing each other's celebrations. However, there's one family among the five households that we've never managed to connect with on a personal level. Despite our efforts, such as giving gifts and food, they have always been unresponsive. While there's no animosity, there is also no rapport. Recently, an issue has arisen that's becoming increasingly troublesome.

Their garage is so packed with belongings that they park their car outside. Unfortunately, the car has an extremely sensitive alarm system that goes off multiple times during the night. I have witnessed it being triggered by their cat jumping on the car. The alarm sounds for 15 to 20 seconds, and it's loud enough to interrupt sleep, which has been an ongoing problem for the last six months. I consider myself a generally easygoing person, but this is frustrating. What's the most respectful way to address this issue with the family, given that we've had limited interaction with them?Consider writing a note to the couple, explaining that for the last six months their car alarm has been waking you up. You could gently point out that the cause might be their cat jumping on the vehicle in the early morning hours and ask if the alarm could be made less sensitive or if their furry family member could be kept inside during the night. They won't know there's a problem if you don't communicate it. (I wonder how the rest of the neighbors feel about this?) If the disturbance continues, you may have to report it as a nuisance to the homeowners association, if there is one, or to the police as a last resort. You have my sympathy





