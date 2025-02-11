Neighbor's Car Alarm Disrupts Sleep

A reader writes to Dear Abby about their ongoing problem with a neighbor's excessively sensitive car alarm that goes off frequently throughout the night. The reader, who has tried various approaches to connect with the neighbor family, is seeking advice on how to respectfully address the issue and find a solution to the sleep disruption.

Dear Abby: I’m easygoing except when my neighbor’s car alarm goes off in the middle of the night. DEAR ABBY: I’m fortunate that most of my neighbors are kind and considerate. We’ve all enjoyed sharing each other’s celebrations. However, there’s one family among the five households that we’ve never managed to connect with on a personal level. Despite our efforts, such as giving gifts and food, they have always been unresponsive. While there’s no animosity, there is also no rapport.

Recently, an issue has arisen that's becoming increasingly troublesome. Their garage is so packed with belongings that they park their car outside. Unfortunately, the car has an extremely sensitive alarm system that goes off multiple times during the night. I have witnessed it being triggered by their cat jumping on the car. The alarm sounds for 15 to 20 seconds, and it's loud enough to interrupt sleep, which has been an ongoing problem for the last six months. I consider myself a generally easygoing person, but this is frustrating. What's the most respectful way to address this issue with the family, given that we've had limited interaction with them? -- SLEEPY IN BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON DEAR SLEEPY: Write the couple a note and explain that for the last six months their car alarm has been waking you up. Point out that the cause may be their cat jumping on the vehicle in the wee hours of the morning, and ask if the alarm can be set to be less sensitive or if their furry family member can be kept inside. They won't know there is a problem if you don't communicate that there is one. (I wonder how the rest of the neighbors feel about this?) If the disturbance continues, you will have to report it as a nuisance to the homeowners association, if there is one, or to the police as a last resort. You have my sympathy.Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby atMiss Manners: The waiter brought me a spicy salad drenched in dressing ... it wasn't what I orderedAsking Eric: 'My wife shows zero interest in my work,' writer says Dear Abby: Last year, I gave my dad a flashlight for his birthday. This week, he gifted it back to me.





