Navigating Residency: Expert Advice for a Fulfilling Journey

Medical professionals share insights on the evolving landscape of residency training, emphasizing the importance of personal well-being, professional growth, and effective communication during the application process.

Residency, a pivotal period in a medical graduate's life, can span 3 to 7 years, shaping their professional and personal trajectory. Experts emphasize the importance of preparation and understanding expectations for a fulfilling residency experience. Medical professionals who have navigated residency decades ago and more recently shed light on its evolution.

Allan Peterkin, MD, a professor of psychiatry and family medicine at the University of Toronto, Canada, highlights a significant shift in focus from impairment management to holistic well-being. He observes an increasing emphasis on mental health resilience, self-care, and personal growth within residency programs. Peterkin encourages medical students to view residency as a new chapter filled with growth opportunities, both personally and professionally. He advises reflecting on their medical school journey, identifying their motivations for pursuing medicine, and leveraging coping mechanisms that worked during medical school. Relocating for residency is common, so exploring the community's offerings and connecting with postgraduate medical education offices for resources is recommended. Professionally, Peterkin emphasizes understanding contract rights, privileges, and perks. He stresses the importance of maintaining a sense of control by scheduling holidays and medical conferences in advance.Aerial Petty, DO, a family medicine health policy research fellow, recently completed her residency at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She emphasizes the significance of being clear about priorities and communicating them effectively to program directors during the application process. Petty advises medical students to apply in the fall of their third year, providing strong letters of recommendation and a compelling statement explaining their interest in the specialty





