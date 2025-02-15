Natasha Lyonne and Ana Lily Amirpour Team Up for 'Basketful of Heads' Movie Adaptation

A movie adaptation of Joe Hill's acclaimed horror comic book series 'Basketful of Heads' is in development. Natasha Lyonne will both star in and produce the film, with Ana Lily Amirpour set to write and direct. The project is being heralded as a promising collaboration, given Lyonne's comedic and dramatic acting chops and Amirpour's impressive track record in horror cinema.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. It has been announced that Natasha Lyonne will produce and star in a Basketful of Heads movie, which will be based on the comic book series by Joe Hill . The Basketful of Heads comic follows June Branch, a woman who attempts to rescue her kidnapped boyfriend wielding a magical ax. This magical ax actually leaves talking heads behind when she decapitates people.

The horror comic book instantly became a success when its seven-issue run started releasing in 2019. Now, six years after its initial release, it has been announced that a movie is in development. Deadline reported that Lyonne will star in and produce the Basketful of Heads movie, which will be written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. In addition to Lyonne, who will produce the film for Animal Pictures, the adaptation will also be produced by production companies Bluestone and Weed Road. Upon the movie's announcement, both Lyonne and Amirpour shared their statements about their excitement about the project. Lyonne: Thrilled to work with the ingenious auteur Ana Lily Amirpour on such beloved IP and so grateful that Akiva and Bluestone brought it to us at Animal to develop. This one’s gonna be a knockout! Amirpour: I’m very excited to team up with the wickedly funny and brilliant Natasha Lyonne to adapt this comic into a film. We’re going to bring to life a new type of antihero who gets pulled into a bizarre adventure that unleashes something inside her and turns her life inside out. It’s gonna be darkly funny, surreal and bloody as hell.The Basketful Of Heads Movie Has A Great Team Behind It Natasha Lyonne & Ana Lily Amirpour Will Make A Great Team Close Even though Lyonne is mostly known as a comedic actor, she has starred in several projects that have earned her acclaim as a dramatic performer. For example, in 2023, Lyonne starred in the critically acclaimed series Poker Face, which earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The Peacock series may have been categorized as a comedy, but it included several dramatic moments that showcased Lyonne's acting skills. Many years before Poker Face, she also starred in the horror-comedy film All About Evil, which is one of Natasha Lyonne's best movies. In addition to Lyonne's talent in front of the camera, Amirpour is also a great choice to write and direct the horror movie. All About Evil includes elements of horror that prove Lyonne is a great fit for the upcoming Basketful of Heads adaptation. In addition to Lyonne's talent in front of the camera, Amirpour is also a great choice to write and direct the horror movie. The filmmaker received immense acclaim for her 2014 horror film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, which has an impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since then, she has directed movies like 2016's The Bad Batch, as well as episodes of horror shows like Castle Rock and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Our Take On The Basketful Of Heads Movie The Basketful Of Heads Movie Could Be Great Hill is also an acclaimed writer. The Basketful of Heads comic series has been praised, so it is a safe bet that Lyonne and Amirpour will team up to make a fantastic horror movie. Making a movie based on one of Hill's unique projects will likely lead to success for Lyonne and Amirpour. Basketful of Heads has a unique and intriguing premise, and it's possible that it could be one of the best horror movies of the coming years





