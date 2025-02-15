Natasha Lyonne to Star in 'Department of Truth' Horror-Comedy from Ana Lily Amirpour

Natasha Lyonne is set to headline a new horror-comedy adaptation of DC Comics' 'The Department of Truth'. The film will be directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, known for her stylish and unconventional films like 'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' and 'The Bad Batch'.

Ana Lily Amirpour is set to direct a new horror-comedy film based on the DC Comics series 'The Department of Truth', written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Leomacs and Reiko Murakami. The film will star Natasha Lyonne as June Branch, a machete-wielding heroine who discovers that the severed heads of her victims refuse to be silent.

The series, first published in 2019, follows June Branch as she grapples with the talking heads of her decapitated foes, amassing a 'twisted Greek chorus' and a lot of literal baggage with each kill – literally eight pounds worth per head. Lyonne will also serve as a producer through her Animal Pictures banner. Amirpour describes the film as 'darkly funny, surreal and bloody as hell.' 'I'm very excited to team up with the wickedly funny and brilliant Natasha Lyonne to adapt this comic into a film,' Amirpour said. 'We're going to bring to life a new type of antihero who gets pulled into a bizarre adventure that unleashes something inside her and turns her life inside out. It's gonna be darkly funny, surreal and bloody as hell.' In addition to Lyonne, Animal Pictures' Dannah Shinder will executive produce and Max Ferguson will oversee. Richard Saperstein, Brook Saperstein, and Annie Saperstein will produce for Bluestone Entertainment while Beau Turpin will executive produce. Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans are set to produce for Weed Road.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Natasha Lyonne Ana Lily Amirpour The Department Of Truth Horror-Comedy DC Comics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Natasha Lyonne to Star in 'The Department of Truth' as a Machete-Wielding HeroineNatasha Lyonne is set to star in a film adaptation of the DC comic series 'The Department of Truth' featuring a machete-wielding heroine. Directed and written by Ana Lily Amirpour, the film follows June Branch, whose kills are accompanied by talking severed heads. Lyonne will also produce through her Animal Pictures banner. The film promises a darkly comedic and surreal horror experience.

Read more »

Natasha Lyonne Stars in Poker FacePoker Face is a case-of-the-week style murder mystery that follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a casino worker with the ability to tell when someone is lying. When things go very wrong, Charlie hits the road where she stumbles upon different mysteries wherever she goes in a 'howcatchem' format, popularized by...

Read more »

Natasha Lyonne: From Hollywood Margins to Center StageNatasha Lyonne, known for her eccentric persona and niche appeal, has recently achieved mainstream success with critically acclaimed projects like 'Russian Doll' and 'Poker Face'. The article explores her rise to prominence, her journey from child actor to producing and directing, and her unique perspective on success and the entertainment industry.

Read more »

Natasha Lyonne: A Career RetrospectiveThis article explores the career trajectory of actress Natasha Lyonne, highlighting her notable roles in both film and television. From her early beginnings as a child model to her breakout performance in 'Slums of Beverly Hills,' Lyonne's journey showcases her talent for portraying complex and unconventional characters, particularly in dark comedies. The piece focuses on her recent resurgence in popularity, emphasizing her versatility and enduring appeal.

Read more »

Natasha Lyonne's Hollywood Hot Streak: From Eccentric Outsider to In-Demand StarNatasha Lyonne, once a Hollywood enigma, has blossomed into a sought-after actress and creative force. Her recent successes with 'Russian Doll', 'Poker Face', and 'His Three Daughters' have cemented her place in the industry. This article explores Lyonne's journey from her early days in Hollywood to her current reign, highlighting her passion for storytelling, her distinctive voice, and her ability to connect with audiences.

Read more »

Alabama Department of Labor to become Department of Workforce starting February 2025Starting on February 1, 2025, the Alabama Department of Labor will officially become the Department of Workforce.This department transition is due as a result o

Read more »