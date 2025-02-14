Missouri Attorney General Sues Starbucks Over DEI Policies

Missouri's attorney general accuses Starbucks of discrimination through its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, alleging that these initiatives result in a less qualified workforce and harm consumers.

Missouri 's attorney general , Andrew Bailey , has filed a federal lawsuit against Starbucks , alleging that the coffee giant's diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI ) policies constitute discrimination. Bailey, a Republican, claims that Starbucks ' initiatives, such as hiring quotas and advancement opportunities based on factors like race, gender, and sexual orientation, result in a less qualified workforce.

He argues that these practices ultimately harm Missouri consumers by leading to higher prices and longer wait times for goods and services. Bailey bases his claims on Starbucks' workforce demographics, stating that the company's workforce has become 'more female and less white' since 2020. He cites statistics showing a rise in female representation and a corresponding decrease in white employees. Starbucks, however, vehemently denies these allegations, asserting that its programs and benefits are open to all and that its hiring practices are inclusive, fair, and competitive. The lawsuit comes amidst a nationwide trend of corporations scaling back DEI programs. This trend coincides with the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle federal DEI initiatives, including the reversal of Lyndon B. Johnson's executive order promoting affirmative action in federal contracting. Starbucks' own DEI efforts began in 2018 following the highly publicized arrest of two Black men at a Philadelphia store. The company closed thousands of stores for racial bias training and made commitments to increase representation of people of color and women in various roles by 2025. Linking executive bonuses to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals, intended to hold leadership accountable for inclusion and sustainability, was also part of their strategy. These efforts, however, are now being challenged by Bailey's lawsuit, which argues that they constitute discriminatory practices.





