Millennials Ditch the Extravaganza: Cozy Nights and Love Letters Reign Supreme on Valentine's Day

A new poll reveals that millennial couples prioritize intimate gestures and heartfelt expressions over grand Valentine's Day celebrations. Handwritten love letters and cozy evenings in top their list of ideal romantic experiences.

Forget extravagant gestures, millennial couples are craving a more intimate Valentine's Day . A recent poll conducted by Paired, a relationship app, surveyed 1,700 Americans about their ideal Valentine's Day celebrations. The results revealed a surprising preference for cozy evenings at home and heartfelt handwritten love letters . 38.68% of respondents aged 35 to 44 and 36.

58% of those aged 25 to 34 chose a relaxed night in with their partner over more traditional celebrations like group parties, fancy dinners, surprises, or adventurous outings. This trend suggests millennials are prioritizing quality time and connection over grand displays of affection. Moreover, the power of handwritten love letters resonated deeply with millennials. While 23.86% of 25- to 34-year-olds and 20.83% of 35- to 44-year-olds admitted to never receiving one but secretly desiring it, a staggering 68.70% and 65.95% respectively stated that they had received a love letter and found it deeply meaningful. This sentiment extended to older generations, with 70% of those aged 55 to 64 and 80% of baby boomers expressing similar feelings. Aly Bullock, head of relationships at Paired, believes this preference stems from a longing for simpler times before the dominance of technology. 'There's something so romantic about a life before screens, and it shows in what they want for Valentine's Day - a handwritten love letter,' she explained. 'Never before has it been so common to be best friends with your partner, and this shows in what millennials value - they want a life partner, someone to enjoy the quiet moments with, not just a flashy date.' However, the research also highlighted a potential for disappointment, with 25 to 29% of millennials admitting past Valentine's Day experiences fell short. Bullock attributes this to a lack of communication, stating, 'When it comes to a special day like Valentine's Day, people want their partner to show them love without having to spell it out.' To address this, Paired introduced a Valentine's Vision question pack to help couples align their expectations and avoid potential letdowns





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Millennials Valentine's Day Love Letters Relationships Intimacy Communication Expectations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

