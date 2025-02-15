Marilyn Manson to Headline Eagle's BFD Concert Despite Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson is set to co-headline KEGL's BFD concert in 2025, months after an investigation into abuse allegations against him was dismissed. This decision has sparked controversy among fans, with some expressing disappointment and others remaining supportive.

Marilyn Manson is set to co-headline KEGL \u2019s BFD just months after his longtime investigation was dismissed. He\u2019s back and scarier than ever. Marilyn Manson is headlining The Eagle\u2019s BFD concert, despite Evan Rachel Wood and others\u2019 accusations.

The station announced Manson and Chevelle as co-headliners for the 2025 BFD concert back (taking place May 25 at Dos Equis Pavilion) in December — a whole month before the LA Special Victims Bureau cleared the charges — and fans were thrilled by the news. \u201cwill there be meet and greet for MR MANSON ?\u201d one brave user asked. It doesn\u2019t look like there\u2019ll be any trouble packing Dos Equis Pavillion on May 25. The biggest complaint came from someone who was more offended by the frequency of Manson\u2019s visits to Dallas than any of the alleged assaults. \u201c lol really Marilyn Manson again? 'New' Eagle but same recycled acts. Surprised Rob Zombie isn\u2019t on the bill. Oh wait that will be Freakers Ball if that is brought back,\u201d a jaded user commented. The whole situation started back in 2021 when the Antichrist Superstar got slammed with a long list of allegations of abuse from several people, ranging from fans to former partners and employees. The first person to step forward was his former girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Wood, who called him a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women.” Woods, Bianco and several other women detailed the alleged abuse in the documentary \u201cPhoenix Rising\u201d. In 2023, Bianca Allaine said she went to see Manson perform at Deep Ellum Live to celebrate her 16th birthday, and that she went to the band\u2019s bus for an autograph after the show. In the recently released documentary, she says that things started friendly, with the then 26-year-old asking what grade she was in and for her phone number and address (not at all creepy) and ended with Manson kissing the underage girl and then pressuring her into performing sexual acts on the tour bus. Allaine alleges that another sexual assault happened in December of 1995, then again in 1999 when she was 19. This was only one of several similar stories that were brought to light, but, of course, Manson\u2019s team denied this as they have with every other accusation sent his way, and his fans couldn\u2019t seem to care less. Manson still went on tour in 2024 and announced his most recent string of dates three days before the news the investigation had closed. \u201cObviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,\u201d Manson stated in 2021. \u201cMy intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.\u201d Even during the height of the controversy, many of Manson\u2019s fans remained indifferent or even supportive. It\u2019s hard to pinpoint exactly why, but from the start, Manson\u2019s mission statement was to be provocative, and everything that came out of his mouth was so obscene that it carried a sort of implied sarcasm, making it impossible to tell if he was ever speaking in earnest. Manson recalled a situation where he and his bandmates were awoken by loud knocking at their door. They opened it to find cops and an angry father there to collect his 14-year-old daughter, who had run away and had been staying with the band.





